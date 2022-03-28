ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ teen struck by car, flown to a hospital for injuries

By Jen Ursillo
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 1 day ago
JACKSON — A teenage girl suffered head and leg injuries after being struck by a car Sunday night in Jackson. Police responded to the scene at the intersection of South Hope Chapel Road...

New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

