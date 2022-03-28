ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Frank Reich addresses John Fox addition and Colts’ latest QB moves

By Mike Chappell
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ssZoo_0es2xpXa00

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts’ rebuilt defensive coaching staff has added another significant component.

John Fox, who has taken two teams to the Super Bowl as a head coach during nearly three decades in the NFL, has been named a senior defensive assistant on Frank Reich’s staff. The Athletic’s Stephen Holder was first to report the addition.

“Really excited about John Fox,’’ Reich told reporters Monday morning at the owners meetings in West Palm Beach, Fla. “Bringing in a guy with his resume . . . the people who he’s been with (and) the systems he’s coached.’’

Colts Blue Zone Podcast discusses Matt Ryan trade and available free agents

Fox, 67, is the latest addition to a defensive staff that’s been rebuilt following coordinator Matt Eberflus’ departure to become head coach with the Chicago Bears. The first move was naming his successor: Gus Bradley .

Now, yet another former head coach.

“A great complement to Gus,’’ Reich said. “Our goal with John coming in (was) not for him to bring his system to us, but for him to come in and learn our system and contribute some of his experience. How it can fit.

“Gus and I were like this the whole way through, heavily involved.’’

Reich indicated the Colts looked at several individuals to fill senior role.

“This was a role I really wanted to add,’’ he said.

Fox’s coaching experience is rooted in defense and deep.

Matt Ryan’s the guy, but Colts at least considered Deshaun Watson

He’s posted a 141-130 overall record in 16 seasons as head coach with the Carolina Panthers (2002-10), Denver Broncos (2011-14) and Chicago Bears (2015-17). He took the 2003 Panthers and ’13 Broncos to the Super Bowl where they lost to New England and Seattle, respectively.

Fox’s NFL coaching career began as a defensive backs coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1989. It includes stints as defensive coordinator with the Raiders (1994-95) and New York Giants (1997-2001).

Reich also addressed several other topics Monday, including:

T rading Carson Wentz

The team determined to sever ties with Wentz after one season that ended with the historic collapse in closing losses to the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville that kept it out of the playoffs. The Colts traded him to Washington March 9.

“You guys know how I feel about him. I love the guy, I really do,’’ Reich said. “I think he’s a really good football player. I think he played well for us.

“We as an organization thought highly of Carson in a lot of ways. Obviously we traded for him. But sometimes you can’t explain everything else. . . . you have to make the move that you think is right.

“It’s 2022 . . . not everything is a storybook ending.’’

Colts’ QB Ryan hopes to follow in footsteps of Manning, Brady, Stafford

Acquiring Matt Ryan

The Colts reloaded March 21 by trading for Atlanta’s all-time passing leader . The cost: a 3 rd -round pick in April’s draft.

What must be remembered is Ryan was not available when the Colts moved on from Wentz.

“When you’re looking at the landscape, you don’t see Matt Ryan,’’ Reich said. “Lucky, blessed, whatever you want to call it. We’re very thankful that Matt became available. A credit to Chris (Ballard) and his leadership. We weren’t going to panic. We knew the options that were out there, and we were committed to making it work.’’

Ryan, he added, was “the right move for the team.

“Super excited about Matt; pro’s pro. Brings in high, elite leadership, elite accuracy. Just been a model of consistency but also a model of consistency at a very high level. Shown the ability to carry a team in those moments, when you need to carry the team.’’

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage/analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Another “Bombshell” NFL Trade Might Be Coming Soon

The 2022 NFL offseason has been, arguably, the wildest offseason in league history. So far, we’ve seen Tom Brady come out of retirement, Russell Wilson traded to the Broncos, Davante Adams traded to the Raiders, Tyreek Hill traded to the Dolphins, Carson Wentz traded to the Commanders, Deshaun Watson traded to the Browns, Amari Cooper also traded to the Browns…and plenty of other notable moves.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Star Pushing For Blockbuster Trade

The Dallas Cowboys have a hole at the wide receiver position, as they traded Pro Bowler Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns this offseason. One Cowboys star has an idea on how to fill that hole. Dallas’ star defensive back, Trevon Diggs, took to Twitter on Saturday with his suggestion....
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Houston Texans Have Signed Veteran Wide Receiver

The Houston Texans have added a veteran wide receiver going into the 2022 season. On Monday, the Texans announced that DaeSean Hamilton has signed with the team after visiting with them two weeks ago. Hamilton spent the first three seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos before he got...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Why Matt Ryan and Colts ‘needed each other’, per Frank Reich

The Indianapolis Colts are not strangers to adding high-profile quarterbacks in recent years. But to their misfortune, they haven’t found one that sticks. Matt Ryan is their latest attempt to find a QB that will help lead them deep in the playoffs. Because the roster around him is so...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Tyreek Hill’s Mystery Girlfriend Has Been Identified

Tyreek Hill is officially a member of the Miami Dolphins. Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs traded their star wide receiver to the Miami Dolphins in the latest blockbuster move of the 2022 NFL offseason. Hill is excited to be playing in Miami, which is near home for the...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Reportedly Makes Decision On Sam Ponder

ESPN has made a decision on longtime employee Sam Ponder. Ponder will reportedly make a total of a little more than $3 million over the next three years. The 36-year-old will continue her work on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown and provide extra coverage for the NFL Draft. “NEWSLETTER+: ESPN...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Chappell
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Matt Bradley
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Carson Wentz
WEHT/WTVW

Detroit to host the 2024 NFL draft

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)—The NFL announced that Detroit will host the 2024 draft! The league made the announcement today and The Detroit Lions tweeted about the decision. Detroit was picked over Green Bay and Washington D.C. According to the league, there will be the NFL Draft Experience open all three days of the event. An Experience […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#Athletic#Colts Blue Zone Podcast
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Actively Seeking Another Big Trade

The Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver room will look awfully different next season, that’s for sure. Last week, the Chiefs shocked the NFL world by sending Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins for a plethora of draft picks. Shortly after that trade was finalized, they signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a three-year deal.
NFL
NESN

Neville Hewitt Returns to Texans on 1-Year Deal

Houston Texans linebacker Neville Hewitt is off the open market after inking a one-year deal to stay with the team. Neville’s agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the news, and Adam Schefter tweeted it. Neville is a seven-year veteran in the league, spending three years with the Miami Dolphins and New...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts to hire former HC John Fox to coaching staff

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to hire former head coach John Fox to the coaching staff as a senior defensive assistant, per Stephen Holder of The Athletic. The main roles on Gus Bradley’s news defensive staff have already been filled, but the Colts are adding some other pieces to the group as the offseason progresses.
NFL
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy