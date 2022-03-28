One person dead following 31st Avenue North apartment fire, police say

Clinton, IOWA – According to the Clinton Fire Department, this unfortunate incident occurred right before 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

It happened on 31st Avenue North.

Clinton Fire Department crews responded to a report of a residential structure fire.

The responding crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

As crews extinguished the flames, a dead body was found in the apartment.

No other details are available at the moment.

The incident is under investigation by the Clinton Police Department.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.