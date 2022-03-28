ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, IA

One person dead following 31st Avenue North apartment fire, police say

Davenport Journal
Davenport Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QFwQm_0es2xcJN00

Clinton, IOWA – According to the Clinton Fire Department, this unfortunate incident occurred right before 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

It happened on 31st Avenue North.

Clinton Fire Department crews responded to a report of a residential structure fire.

The responding crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

As crews extinguished the flames, a dead body was found in the apartment.

No other details are available at the moment.

The incident is under investigation by the Clinton Police Department.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

One Person Dead After Fire Destroys Home in SE Kansas Town

EUREKA, Kan. (AP) — One person has died after fire destroyed a home in the small southeastern Kansas town of Eureka. KSNW-TV reports that the fire was reported around 3:15 a.m. Saturday. The fire department says crews arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames, spreading to a second structure.
EUREKA, KS
KOLD-TV

One dog dead following midtown house fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One dog is dead following a fire at a midtown home. The Tucson Fire Department responded to a call on Helen Street near Fourth Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night. Heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the back of the house when they arrived.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Clinton, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Clinton, IA
KOEL 950 AM

UPDATE: Missing Buchanan County Man Found Deceased

We are very sorry to report the niece of Paul Block Jr. says "my uncle has been found, unfortunately we didn’t get the outcome we had hoped for. Our hearts are shattered. Please send love and prayers to my family as we come to terms with the loss of one of the most amazing men this earth could have ever been blessed with."
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
KCCI.com

Patrol: Head-on crash kills 4 in Iowa

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa — Four people were killed after a minivan and a car collided head-on Wednesday in Clinton County, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at 4:54 p.m., northwest of Clinton. According to reports, a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling westbound in the 4100 block of Iowa Highway 136.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
International Business Times

Man Calls 911, Asks Cops To Test If Meth He Bought Was Real: Police

A Florida man was arrested after he called 911 and requested cops to test if the drug he purchased was authentic, police have said. Thomas Eugene Colucci of Spring Hill called the emergency number Thursday and asked the dispatcher to send a deputy to "test the methamphetamine" as the substance he recently purchased did not produce the "expected sensation," Hernando County Sheriff's office noted in a news release.
SPRING HILL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHO 13

Home invasion suspect shot by homeowner before fleeing

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – Investigators are looking for an intruder believed to have been shot during a home invasion Monday afternoon. It happened at a home in the 4900 block of NE 78th Avenue, just west of Bondurant, a little before 5:00 p.m. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 call came in from […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
The Independent

Boyfriend of Ohio woman found dead under pile of clothes charged with murder

The boyfriend of Audreona Barnes, who was found dead beneath a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony, has been charged with aggravated murder and gross abuse of a corpse.Bennie Washington, 39, is alleged to have shot his 18-year-old girlfriend and left her body on the balcony of his apartment for months, according to police and court documents.A housecleaner found Ms Barnes, who was reported missing in July, at the Cleveland apartment after Mr Washington was evicted from the property on 11 March, Cleveland.com reported. Investigators allege she was left on the balcony in an attempt to speed up the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KCEN

1 person dead after shooting in Killeen, police say

KILLEEN, Texas — A 52-year-old woman is dead after a shooting in Killeen, Tuesday afternoon, according to the Killeen Police Department. Investigating police say the incident happened around 5:03 p.m. in the 13000 block of State Highway 195. Per a news release, when police arrived to the scene they located two victims with gunshot wounds.
KILLEEN, TX
Davenport Journal

Davenport Journal

Davenport, IA
24K+
Followers
1K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Davenport Journal is Davenport’s leading source for local news, COVID-19 updates and local events.

 https://davenportjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy