One person dead following 31st Avenue North apartment fire, police say
Clinton, IOWA – According to the Clinton Fire Department, this unfortunate incident occurred right before 7 a.m. Saturday morning.
It happened on 31st Avenue North.
Clinton Fire Department crews responded to a report of a residential structure fire.
The responding crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.
As crews extinguished the flames, a dead body was found in the apartment.
No other details are available at the moment.
The incident is under investigation by the Clinton Police Department.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.
