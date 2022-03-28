ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, SC

South Carolina deputies seek help in unsolved killing of couple, their dog

By Kaitlyn Luna
WSAV-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies in South Carolina are seeking help in solving a 2021 double homicide. Around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 3, calls of gunshots...

www.wsav.com

Comments / 17

Sharon Washington
1d ago

I hope they fine who did this. Going into someone home . And doing this my condolences to the family. Hope justice will be served

Reply(15)
8
Related
WNCT

South Carolina man who made children pee in bottles during drive to Myrtle Beach convicted on drug trafficking charges

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina man has been convicted for drug and weapons charges in connection to an arrest that happened while he was driving through the night from Connecticut to Myrtle Beach, according to authorities. Anthony Cyquan Herring, 40, of Orangeburg, S.C., has been found guilty of distribution of heroin and […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marion County, SC
Marion County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
MyArkLaMiss

Open-mouth kiss lands woman in prison for 2 years

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman from Tennessee was sentenced to prison for passing contraband to a Pennsylvania federal inmate during a visit. According to federal prosecutors, Lisa Montpelier, 48, of Johnson City, Tennessee, was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison and two years of supervised release for passing contraband to a federal […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
The Independent

Father of teenager who fell to death at Orlando theme park questions why ride went ahead

A father of a teenage boy who fell to his death from a theme park ride has said he wants answers as to why his son was allowed on the attraction.Tyre Sampson, 14, from St Louis, was visiting ICON Park in Orlando, Florida, as part of an American football programme.He fell out of the restraints of the Orlando Free Fall attraction and was rushed to hospital, where he died on Thursday night. The teenager boarded the ride with two friends, but began to feel uneasy as the ride was climbing to its highest point. Speaking days after his death,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Unsolved#Crime Stoppers#3505 Ervin Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

Lawyer: Man convicted of killing Michael Jordan’s father in Lumberton has received ‘much harsher treatment’ in prison

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – Daniel Green, one of two men convicted for the murder of Michael Jordan’s father in 1993, has received different treatment in prison because of who his charges are connected to, according to his attorney. “[Prison] is hard if you committed the crime,” said Chris Mumma, the executive director of the North […]
LUMBERTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy