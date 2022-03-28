South Carolina deputies seek help in unsolved killing of couple, their dog
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies in South Carolina are seeking help in solving a 2021 double homicide. Around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 3, calls of gunshots...www.wsav.com
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies in South Carolina are seeking help in solving a 2021 double homicide. Around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 3, calls of gunshots...www.wsav.com
I hope they fine who did this. Going into someone home . And doing this my condolences to the family. Hope justice will be served
Comments / 17