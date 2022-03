Seven Bulldogs helped Yale place ninth at the 2022 NCAA Fencing Championships, including Emme Zhou ’23 who was named an All-American in women’s foil. Notre Dame hosted the national tournament in South Bend, Indiana on Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27. This competition marked Yale’s return to the fencing national championships after a hiatus since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Seven Bulldogs across both the men’s and women’s squads qualified after the team earned six top-10 finishes at NCAA Northeast Regionals on Sunday, March 13. Three Bulldogs earned top-15 finishes at NCAA Championships, including Zhou who earned the Bulldogs’ best result by placing eighth in women’s foil.

