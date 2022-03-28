ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

Panel Discussion: Celebrating Science in a Fractured Society, April 12

stonybrook.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin a panel of participants in a conversation about one of the most grave challenges to confront humanity — the anti-science movement. The discussion will be held on Tuesday, April 12, from 4 pm to 6 pm at the Staller Center. The event is free and...

news.stonybrook.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Huron Daily Tribune

Marilla Historical Society to celebrate 'extraordinary' women

COPEMISH -- The Marilla Historical Society invites the community to celebrate and honor the extraordinary women and extraordinary “ordinary” women who have helped build area communities. Through role playing, readings, live music by Maryanne Rivers and special exhibits, those in attendance from 2-4:30 p.m. on March 26 will...
COPEMISH, MI
Science News

We’re celebrating a century of Science News

The first three months of covering the COVID-19 pandemic felt, by Tina Hesman Saey’s estimation, “closer to 300 years.” From February to April 2020, the Science News senior molecular biology writer had produced a flurry of stories on the new coronavirus that wove together findings from dozens of scientific papers and reports. Her hours were long and stress levels high. But the science wasn’t slowing down, so neither could she.
SCIENCE
WSFA

National Pi Day celebrates math and science

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - March 14th is National Pi Day! Pi is a constant value used in math that represents the ratio of a circumference of a circle to its diameter, which is just about 3.14. March 14th has become a day to emphasize math and science in some fun...
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stony Brook, NY
Society
City
Stony Brook, NY
psychologytoday.com

A Liberal Psychologist Learns from Burkean Conservatives

Progressive-liberal psychologists might be surprised to learn of the overlap between their work and some 'traditional' conservative principles. Some clinical orientations parallel conservatism in emphasizing humble change agents incorporating the client's preexisting strengths and wisdom. There are overlaps between positive psychology orientations (e.g., solution-focused and accelerated experiential dynamic) and conservatism.
MENTAL HEALTH
Reason.com

Academic Freedom Alliance Letter to Princeton University

The Academic Freedom Alliance released a public letter to Princeton University calling on the university to reaffirm the academic freedom of classics professor Joshua Katz. On July 8, 2020, Professor Joshua Katz published an opinion piece in an online journal reacting to the July 4th public letter signed by many members of the Princeton faculty. In that piece he criticized a student group that had operated on campus a few year earlier and hyperbolically characterized it as a "small local terrorist group." This piece generated a series of responses on campus, including the university's spokesman claim that Professor Katz would be investigated for potential disciplinary action as a result of his extramural speech. More recently, in a university-sponsored freshman orientation event Professor Katz was singled out for criticism by the Carl Fields Center for Equality and Cultural Understanding. On a website of the university and co-sponsored by myriad university administrative units including the Office of the Vice Provost of Institutional Equity and Diversity, Professor Katz is held out as an example of a professor making a racist statement and is shown being denounced by the university president, the Classics department, and the chairs of two academic units for engaging in racist speech.
COLLEGES
Phys.org

New measurement suggests US undercounts people in poverty

The United States has likely been underestimating the number of people in poverty, according to a new household spending-based measurement developed by Johns Hopkins University and Bowdoin University economists. They found 8 million more impoverished Americans than the government's most recent income-based count in 2019. "Eight million extra people are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scgp Stonybrook Edu#Covid#The Della Pietra Family
Phys.org

Gaps found in research on 'climate gentrification'

Climate change, and policies related to it, are displacing vulnerable communities. But a new analysis of research on this phenomenon—called "climate gentrification"—finds that there is a lack of long-term research that examines these issues. What's more, the analysis finds that members of vulnerable communities under study are not being given a voice.
ENVIRONMENT
Reason.com

The 1619 Project Unrepentantly Pushes Junk History

"I too yearn for universal justice," wrote Zora Neale Hurston in her autobiography, Dust Tracks on a Road, "but how to bring it about is another thing." The black novelist's remarks prefaced a passage where she grappled with the historical legacy of slavery in the African-American experience. Perhaps unexpectedly, Hurston informed her readers that she had "no intention of wasting my time beating on old graves with a club."
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy