Duluth, MN

Duluth Representative Jen Schultz to Run for U.S. House in the 8th Congressional District

By Arman Rahman
FOX 21 Online
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, Minn.- Minnesota Rep. Jen Schultz (DFL), has announced her candidacy for the U.S House of Representatives in Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District, against incumbent Republican Congressman Pete Stauber. Schultz, currently the MN House 7A Representative, held a press event at Duluth City Hall Monday, after she filed online...

