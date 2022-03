Last month, the Felicity Ace, a cargo ship on its way from Germany to the US, caught fire before sinking on March 1. It also took around 4,000 VW Group cars with it to the bottom of the ocean. Lamborghini had to restart Aventador production to replace the 15 cars it lost on the ship, and now Porsche has announced it has plans to replace the over 1,000 vehicles it lost, too, according to a new Autocar report.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO