South Ameriica

Expedition Unpacked: Teamwork

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this episode we unpack the story of the world class teams behind five of...

Time Out Global

Amazing animal phenomena in the US you have to witness in your lifetime

Swimming ponies, jumping salmon, the monarch butterfly migration and more amazing animal phenomena in the US. The US is one of only 17 megadiverse countries on the planet, home to vast green spaces, wetlands and forest ecosystems that are protected as National Parks and public lands. In and around them, nearly 3,000 native animal species thrive, including 400-plus types of mammals, 800 species of birds, more than 500 reptiles and amphibians and over 1,100 fish – not to mention 10,000 insects.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teamwork#Expeditions#South America#Arctic#Indonesian
Place
96.5 KVKI

Duck Dynasty Star Announces a Different Kind of ‘Hunting’ Show

For the past decade or so many of us in Louisiana and for that matter much of the country have been enamored by the goings-on of the Robertson Family. We know them more commonly as the "Duck Dynasty" guys. Their bearded faces have become synonymous with fun in the great outdoors and life lessons from The Good Book too.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Mysterious beams of light in the sky have been spotted around the world

Multiple people spotted a mysterious beam of light in the sky last week. The “red flare”, as many described it, was spotted by people in Houston and other places throughout the world. While the strange red flare might give off extraterrestrial vibes due to its mystery, the phenomenon was most likely nothing quite as extraordinary, some say.
ASTRONOMY
Tree Hugger

Tiny Island Nation Saves Small Falcon From Extinction

Just about 50 years ago, there were only four known Mauritius kestrels in the wild. Today, one of the world’s rarest birds of prey has rebounded to about 350 wild falcons. The falcon has just been named the national bird of the Republic of Mauritius, an island nation east of Madagascar in the Indian Ocean.
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

Unlock Early-Season Fishing Success

Spring is a time of renewal, both on land and beneath the water’s surface. As lawns turn green and trees begin to leaf out once again, parallel changes in every lake, river, and reservoir trigger predictable movements and behaviors among our finned adversaries. Early season angling can be challenging, but these tips will help you meet with sustained fishing success as waters and their inhabitants awaken during the dawn of a new season.
HOBBIES
The Independent

Scientists battle to keep mummified remains under the ground after ‘black goo’ threat

Scientists in Chile are battling extreme weather to keep mummies that have been buried for thousands of years under the ground. Skeletal remains have reportedly come to the surface after strong winds and increased rainfall lashed an area in Chile. Archaeologists told The Guardian they were marking down where the ancient Chinchorro mummies had become exposed and were burying them back underground. It comes just years after the remains faced another threat linked to the climate crisis. Scientists previously said Chinchorro mummies being kept in a museum in northern Chile were being eaten by bacteria and reduced to black goo...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Ecuadoran toad breaks its silence after 100 years

Ecuadoran biologist Jorge Brito was trekking through the forest when he heard what he thought was the chirp of a cricket. What he found changed a century of scientific belief. "At first I thought it was some sort of cricket out there vocalizing, but then I paid attention," said Brito, from Ecuador's national biodiversity institute.
ANIMALS
Polygon

Kirby and the Forgotten Land guide: Redgar Forbidden Lands mission list

Our Kirby and the Forgotten Land Redgar Forbidden Lands mission guide shows you the missions for each level, so you can see what you need to do before you jump in. In Kirby and the Forgotten Land, each level has a set of missions to complete that reward Waddle Dees. While completing the level will score you a few Waddle Dees, the rest of the ’Dees are locked behind objectives that you can’t see until you either complete them or beat the level. As a reminder from our beginner’s guide, you should investigate every nook and cranny of every level, looking for hidden paths or secret areas that will lead you to secret Waddle Dees.
VIDEO GAMES
People

Scuba Diver Rescues Terrified Possum Found Clinging to Buoy in Busy Australian Sea Harbor

An astounded scuba diver rescued a terrified possum he found clinging to a mooring buoy in a busy sea harbor. The marsupial is a land animal normally at home in the Australian bush and forests. But somehow, a possum ended up hugging a buoy in the Tasman Sea before being rescued by the authorities. The rescue took place at Mornington Peninsula, in the Australian state of Victoria.
ANIMALS

