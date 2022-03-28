Expedition Unpacked: Teamwork

Our Kirby and the Forgotten Land Redgar Forbidden Lands mission guide shows you the missions for each level, so you can see what you need to do before you jump in. In Kirby and the Forgotten Land, each level has a set of missions to complete that reward Waddle Dees. While completing the level will score you a few Waddle Dees, the rest of the ’Dees are locked behind objectives that you can’t see until you either complete them or beat the level. As a reminder from our beginner’s guide, you should investigate every nook and cranny of every level, looking for hidden paths or secret areas that will lead you to secret Waddle Dees.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO