ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Duluth Cookie Company opens on Central Entrance

businessnorth.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDuluth Cookie Company opened its doors at 917 W. Central...

www.businessnorth.com

Comments / 0

Related
B105

Valentini’s To Go Now Open In New Downtown Duluth Location

Valentini's Per Andare, also known as Valentini's To Go, in the Holiday Center in Duluth officially has a new home, along with a return to some pre-pandemic features. The lunchtime hotspot has been open in the space next to Subway on the second level of the Holiday Center for quite some time, offering delicious Italian dishes along with quick "to-go" lunch items like sandwiches and wraps.
DULUTH, MN
Greyson F

Beloved Restaurant Unexpectedly Closes

A local bistro has closed its doors for good.Jiroe/Unsplash. It has taken more than just money for restaurants to make it through the last two years. It’s taken considerable determination and grit. In business, the rule is the company likely won’t become profitable for the first several years of operation. For restaurants opening during the height of the pandemic, that became even more of a reality. Not turning a profit. It has led to the premature closing of numerous restaurants around greater Phoenix. And now, another restaurant has shuttered its doors for good.
PHOENIX, AZ
MIX 108

Popular Steakhouse Restaurant Closes Its Doors In Wisconsin

This year so far has brought quite a bit of change to the food world. From some restaurants moving, to new ones opening up and unfortunately some closing down. In the past few weeks, we've learned a popular Mexican restaurant will now call the Lincoln Park neighborhood its home in Duluth. A new coffee shop also opened in the Lincoln Park area. A new chophouse has officially opened in Superior. Plus, another popular Mexican restaurant is moving to Superior.
SUPERIOR, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
City
Duluth, MN
Duluth, MN
Business
Popculture

5 Popular Grocery Store Items Being Pulled From Shelves

A growing number of grocery items are being pulled from store shelves nationwide. Amid ongoing supply chain issues and rising costs, consumers seeking to cross items off their grocery lists are facing trouble as more products continue to be recalled. The most recent roundup of recalls has impacted everything from meat products to snack items and even a craft kit sold at one popular discount supermarket.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
News Channel Nebraska

How Kohl's became such a mess

In 2018, Kohl's was a bright spot in the beleaguered department store sector. Sales were growing, Kohl's stock price was booming and new CEO Michelle Gass was earning widespread praise for her creative approach, including partnering with Amazon to offer free Amazon returns at Kohl's stores. Out of the three...
MADISON COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duluth Cookie Company
WKRC

Popular EPCOT attraction to close permanently

LA BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WKRC) - A popular attraction at the Walt Disney World Resort's EPCOT is set to close for good after running for less than three years. While guests have plenty of upcoming features to look forward to, some inspired by popular movies like "Moana" and "Guardians of the Galaxy," the EPCOT Experience will be shutting down.
LIFESTYLE
Y-105FM

Wow! Trendy Women’s Store that Closed is Reopening in Rochester

An amazing trendy clothing store that was once open in downtown Rochester, Minnesota just announced some happy news. After being closed since July 2020, Primp is reopening in the Med City. Primp Just Announced They Are Reopening in Rochester, Minnesota. At the start of the pandemic, downtown Rochester was hit...
ROCHESTER, MN
WFMJ.com

Grove City Outlets announces additional shops opening this Spring

Grove City Premium Outlets will soon have more stores for shoppers to explore. The popular open-air outlet mall announced four additional retailers opening soon. Rue 21, a trendy clothing store. Rita's Italian Ice Truck. 3 2 GO Self Pay Market, a self-pay convince store where you can buy snacks, beverages,...
GROVE CITY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
WPTV

Grab a free frozen treat from Dairy Queen on Free Cone Day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Dairy Queen is welcoming the start of spring in the best...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Say These Ice Cream Bars Are Better Than Häagen-Dazs

No matter how enticing a dinner entrée may sound, plenty of people are just dreaming about the dessert they'll indulge in immediately after the savory stuff. For some home cooks — even celebrity chefs — that sweet treat looks like Häagen-Dazs. Ina Garten, for example, has said the brand's vanilla ice cream is better than anything you could make from scratch. Kim Kardashian's favorite Häagen-Dazs flavor, dulce de leche, is also her "favorite thing in life."
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
FOX59

Indy bakery among ’32 Best Donut Shops in America’

There’s not much of a sweeter way to start your day than a fresh box of donuts, and one Indy institution has some of the country’s best, according to a new list. Food and dining site Thrillist has compiled a list of the 32 Best Donut Shops in America. Among the list is Long’s Bakery […]
SOUTHPORT, IN
Eater

The Twin Cities’ Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Spring 2022

With metro-area COVID-19 cases down to some of their lowest rates since last summer, mask mandates and vaccine requirements have been lifted, imbuing this year’s spring thaw with a sense of renewedness and hope. The Twin Cities have already seen a slate of new restaurant openings: Asa’s Bakery debuted an expanded bagels and bialys menu at its new Nokomis location; Ties Lounge & Rooftop opened on Nicollet Mall with fast-casual Italian fare from Joey’s Meatballs; Soga Mochi Donut opened at Dragon Star Oriental Foods in St. Paul; and Lush returned in full marvelous form — plus biscuits from Betty and Earl’s — in Northeast.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy