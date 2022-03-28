ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Police race to save man bitten by own deadly pet snake

By Julius Ayo, Nexstar Media Wire
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4afRUY_0es2wb2L00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. ( WAVY ) — Police and health officials in Virginia raced to help save the life of a man in Richmond who was bitten by his own pet viper, which is listed as one of the world’s deadliest snakes.

Virginia State Police said they got the call from the Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department requesting the “expedited delivery” of antivenom treatment from the Virginia Beach Aquarium and Marine Science Center in Virginia Beach.

Police said the man was bitten by his own pet snake overnight. The snake, an African Pit Viper, also called a Gaboon Viper, is listed as one of the top 10 deadliest snakes in the world.

“Bites are common with the snakes that are endemic to our area,” said Natasha Tobarran, D.O. with Virginia Poison Center. “The concern is with these snakes that are not endemic to our area — are native to our area — is if these patients require treatment with antivenom, is trying to locate the antivenom and then trying to get it to the health care facility.”

Border agents find 52 reptiles hidden in man’s clothing

VCU hospital had already given the man antivenom treatment from the Smithsonian National Zoo, but officials said they still needed to give him another dose to save his life.

“The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center provided 35 doses of anti-venom for emergency transport by state police to the VCU Medical Center,” Mackenzie Di Nardo, Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center Public Relations Manager, told WAVY.

She said the Virginia Aquarium keeps anti-venom as a safety precaution, which is common practice for zoos and aquariums that care for exotic, non-native species.

A State Police sergeant was able to get the anti-venom from an employee at the Virginia Beach Aquarium and rushed from Virginia Beach to Richmond.

The man’s condition was not immediately known.

There was a similar incident in North Carolina a few weeks ago in which a paramedic and a doctor helped save the life of a man bitten by a Gaboon Viper.

According to Encyclopedia Britannica , Gaboon Vipers, which can grow to nearly 7 feet and weigh up to 18 pounds, are extremely venomous but typically docile.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story had incorrect quote attribution. The story has been updated with the correct attribution.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Virginian-Pilot

Aquarium in Virginia Beach provides antivenom for man bitten by deadly pet snake

The Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center in Virginia Beach provided an antivenom treatment to help save a man’s life after he was bitten by his deadly pet snake. A state police sergeant drove the anti-venom from Virginia Beach to Richmond on Sunday with “utmost urgency,” according to a news release from police. The man was taken to the VCU Medical Center overnight Saturday after he was ...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Virginia Beach, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
8 News Now

Police: Missing man found dead in desert

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The discovery of a missing man’s human remains were found in a desert area on Thursday, according to Bullhead City police in Arizona. Investigators said evidence at the scene indicated the remains were that of Felipe Calderon Zamora, 39, who was reported missing by his family in July. Official identification and […]
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
WBOC

Police: No Foul Play Suspected After Seaford Man Found Dead in Ditch

SEAFORD, Del.- Investigators have found no signs of foul play after a man was found dead in a ditch near a burning vehicle east of Seaford. Delaware State Police said troopers responded to a report of a vehicle fire on a property on the 10000 block of Airport Road in Seaford shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, troopers found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Nearby, troopers found the body of a 54-year-old Seaford man in a ditch. The man was pronounced dead on the scene and his body was turned over to the Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy, police said.
SEAFORD, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venomous Snake#The Snakes#Zoos#Virginia State Police#African#D O#Virginia Poison Center#Vcu#The Vcu Medical Center#Virginia Aquarium
WGAU

Police find Alaska man dead in tote inside home’s garage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Anchorage police were searching for a man whose ankle monitor hadn’t moved, only to find the man had been murdered. The victim, Keenan Wegener, had been wearing an ankle monitor as part of bail conditions set for an open burglary charge, The Anchorage Daily News reported. It was that ankle monitor that led police to find Wegener, when officers with the pretrial enforcement division noticed the device hadn’t moved in two days.
Richmond.com

Virginia State Police rush anti-venom to Richmond to treat man bitten by pet viper

The Virginia State Police on Sunday ensured that an anti-venom treatment was rushed to VCU Health to use on a man who was bitten by his own pet, an African pit viper. The Virginia State Police said in a statement that it helped deliver anti-venom treatment from the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center in Virginia Beach to Richmond’s VCU Health to treat the man, whose name and locality of residence were not immediately disclosed.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
pethelpful.com

Is It Dangerous to Own a Pet Fox?

Melissa holds a bachelor's degree in biology and is a plant and animal enthusiast with multiple pets. More now than ever, some people are choosing to make their childhood dream of fox ownership a reality. Foxes are a popular choice of exotic pet because they resemble our beloved dogs, are extremely personable, and have an adorable appearance. However, some people, when researching these unusual pets, discover that there are many drawbacks to keeping them.
ANIMALS
KTBS

Natchitoches man burned while trying to save pets from fire

NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A Natchitoches man was burned this morning while attempting to save his pets from his burning home. The man, identified by Natchitoches sheriff's deputies as Alexander Trichel, 34, was taken by EMS to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with second- and third-degree burns to his back. The fire...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
BBC

Children in critical condition after dog attacks

Separate dog attacks in the West Midlands have left two children in a critical condition in hospital. A two-year-old boy was seriously hurt at a property in Egdon, Worcestershire, on Monday. It followed Saturday's attack on an eight-year-old boy in Cannock, Staffordshire. The maulings come just weeks after separate and...
ACCIDENTS
Hot 104.7

Man Bitten By Dachshund At Sioux Falls Spencer Dog Park

Animal Control is asking for your help in locating a man whose Dachshund bit another man at a popular Sioux Falls Dog Park. Spencer Dog Park in Sioux Falls is a very popular place for people to socialize all types of dogs. Unfortunately, sometimes pet owners are not as responsible as they should be.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Fox 19

Pleasant Ridge man found dead, no foul play expected: Police

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 21-year-old man has been found dead after he was reported missing earlier Wednesday, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Police issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for the man around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Around 1 p.m., police said he had been found dead. They said foul...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS News

Online video shows 12-year-old girl fatally shooting 14-year-old cousin and herself at birthday party

Two young cousins were livestreaming from a St. Louis apartment when one child fatally shot the other before killing herself in what family members say was a tragic accident. Police are still investigating Friday's incident in which a 12-year-old girl, Paris Harvey, shot a 14-year-old boy, Kuaron Harvey, before shooting herself. Police initially described it as a murder-suicide.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy