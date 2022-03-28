ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Insulate Britain: School-run mum admits dangerous driving near M25

By Long Reads
BBC
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA mother has admitted using her car to try to move a climate change protester blocking the road in Grays, Essex, while she was on the school run. Sherrilyn Speid, 35, of Grays, pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving when she appeared at Southend Magistrates' Court. She...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Twin thought to be UK's most premature to survive goes home

One of two twins thought to be the most premature to survive in the UK is home. Harry and Harley Crane were born at 22 weeks and five days on 26 October 2021 at a Nottingham hospital. After almost five months in intensive care, Harry - who now weighs 6lb...
HEALTH
BBC

Wavertree man jailed for murdering partner next to baby

A man who strangled his girlfriend and left her body beside their sleeping baby has been jailed for her murder. Mohammed Diakite killed N'Taya Cleverley-Elliott, 20, in what police described as a "senseless" attack in Liverpool in January last year. Diakite, 19, had denied strangling her at their home but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Maidstone: Mother says suicidal daughter was failed by hospital

The mother of a woman who took her own life says her daughter was "utterly failed" by the hospital caring for her. Emma Pring killed herself on 20 April 2021 with anti-ligature clothing given to her at the Cygnet Hospital in Maidstone, an inquest was told. An inquest ruled Ms...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dangerous Driving#Uk#Insulate Britain
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news latest – Prince Harry ‘slapped Her Majesty in the face with shocking snub to UK & Prince Philip’

PRINCE Harry's decision not attend Duke of Edinburgh’s service of thanksgiving is ‘a slap in the face to the Queen’, claims a royal expert. The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor, Rebecca English, has asked why The Duke of Sussex is travelling to Europe to attend the Invictus Games, but cannot return back home to be by The Queen's side.
CELEBRITIES
IFLScience

Face Of Stone Age Woman Reconstructed With 4,000-Year-Old Skull Found In Sweden

A 4,000-year-old skull found in a stone-lined grave deep in the forests of Sweden has helped reconstruct the face of a Stone Age woman. The reconstruction was recently crafted by Oscar Nilsson, an archeologist known for using forensic technology to bring ancient faces back to life using the subtle curvatures and contour found on their skull.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Mail

Extinction is coming!... but it won’t be the end of the world. A history of Earth suggests humanity will eventually die out — but new life forms will evolve to take our place

Dig deep below contemporary London gravel to the clay, and you will find astonishing fossilised remains of crocodiles, sea turtles and early relatives of horses. They lived in an epoch when London was ‘forests of mangrove palm and pawpaw, and waters rich in seagrass and giant lily pads, a warm, tropical paradise’.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
One Green Planet

Sadistic Footage Captured At Foie Gras Farm in France

Undercover footage was captured at a foie gras farm in South West France, showing ducks being force-fed, choking on food, throwing up, and being violently thrown around in their confined cages. The farm has been accused of breaking multiple French animal welfare laws. Foie Gras might sound like a delicacy,...
ANIMALS
Telegraph

The hidden costs of charging an electric car at home

One of the major appeals of electric-only driving is the ability to “refuel” at home. But in the pursuit of this, some car owners will need to have their property dug up to fit charging points. Others might have to pay a hefty price to upgrade their electricity supply to cope with the demands of chargers.
CARS
Daily Mail

Jet2 passengers cheer as woman 'who slapped passengers' and yelled at cabin crew is marched off Manchester airport flight to Turkey after it is diverted to Vienna

Jet2 passengers on a flight from Turkey to Manchester cheered after a violent passenger was led off the flight - which had to be diverted to Vienna. A female passenger on the flight from Manchester to Antalya became unruly around half-way through the scheduled four-and-a-half hour flight on Monday. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Refinery29

Child Q Is What Happens When Black Girls Are Robbed Of Their Youth

Warning: The following contains graphic details which some readers may find upsetting. This week, a report published by Hackney Council revealed that in 2020 a 15-year-old Black girl at a Hackney secondary school was strip-searched while on her period, over unfounded suspicions she was in possession of cannabis. The young girl was made to bend over naked, spread her legs and use her hands to spread her buttocks while coughing — this was done on the basis she “smelt of cannabis.” Two female police officers were present during the search, with teachers standing outside the room. The girl’s mother was not notified by the school in advance, and was informed of the incident by her daughter. Three Metropolitan police officers are under investigation as a result, and the report has stated categorically that the search was “insufficiently attuned to her best interests or right to privacy” and that racism “was likely to have been an influencing factor” in choosing to involve the police.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Tragedy as top doctor DIES as he's washed away in floodwaters on his way home from treating his patients - and a 31-year-old's body is found

A leading Queensland doctor who died when his car was washed away in the state's deadly floods had been visiting patients who were in need. Dr Alex Klestov, a rheumatologist based in Brisbane, was on the way home from consultations in Rockhampton on February 27 when his car was caught in a huge downpour on the Brisbane Valley Highway near Glen Esk, 60km north-west of Brisbane.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy