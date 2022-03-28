ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Safe driving urged ahead of Pa. aggressive-driving enforcement day

By Rian Bossler
WTAJ
 1 day ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State agencies are urging drivers to stay calm ahead of an aggressive-driving coordinated enforcement day.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC), Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) and the Highway Safety Network have partnered to help prevent crashes, injuries or deaths caused by aggressive driving. Along with state police, the enforcement day on March 30 will also involve local police departments.

“Troopers and local law enforcement will be conducting targeted enforcement with the goal of reducing the number of aggressive-driving crashes,” PSP Colonel Robert Evanchick said. “These crashes can be prevented by slowing down and limiting distractions behind the wheel.”

Summer Construction: What to know about work zone safety, laws

State troopers have issued over 107,000 speeding tickets in 2020, according to PSP data. More than 2,000 of those citations were for driving 100 mph or faster. The number of speeding tickets reportedly increased in 2021 to over 129,000.

“Safety on our roadways is everyone’s responsibility,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “PennDOT often urges drivers to slow down, buckle up, and to never drive distracted or impaired, but staying calm and courteous while driving is just as important.”

5,615 crashes involving aggressive driving occurred in 2020, according to PennDOT. 91 people died in those crashes and 401 people suffered serious injuries. Preliminary 2021 data suggests crashes from aggressive driving increased by nearly 40 percent.

While aggressive driving is commonly associated with road rage, they are both different. Road rage is a criminal offense and is often the result of aggressive driving that escalates into an assault with a vehicle or a deadly weapon.

“Aggressive driving involves heightened feelings of stress, anger, or frustration that can lead to dangerous behaviors on our highways,” Highway Safety Network Executive Director Robert Schaeffer said. “These behaviors can have devastating consequences. Drive patiently and be part of the solution, not the problem.”

Aggressive-driving includes:

• Making illegal u-turns;
• Improper/careless turning;
• Turning from the wrong lane;
• Proceeding w/o clearance after stop;
• Running stop sign;
• Running red light;
• Failure to respond to other traffic control devices;
• Tailgating;
• Sudden slowing/stopping;
• Careless passing or lane change;
• Passing in no-passing zone;
• Making improper entrance to a highway;
• Making improper exit from a highway;
• Speeding;
• Driving too fast for conditions; and
• Driver fleeing police.

Those who encounter an aggressive driver is asked to do the following:

• Get out of their way and stay as far away as possible.
• Do not engage or challenge the driver in any way.
• Stay relaxed, avoid eye contact, and ignore rude gestures.
• Don’t block the passing lane if you are driving slower than most of the traffic.
• Do not attempt to follow or pursue the vehicle.
• You or a passenger may call the police. But, if you use a cell phone, pull over to a safe location. If you can, note the license plate and a description of the car.

More information about aggressive driving can be found on PennDOT’s website , the PTC website and PSP website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

