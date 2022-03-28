ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau County, MO

Two in custody after alleged break-ins near Fruitland, lengthy vehicle chase

 1 day ago

Cape Girardeau County authorities have apprehended two suspects and are seeking as many as three more in an alleged string of break-ins in the Fruitland area that eventually led to a lengthy vehicle chase. Sgt. Cody Windbigler of the county...

WCTV

Two teens in custody after drive by shooting

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Two teens have been arrested in connection to a drive by shooting from Tuesday night. The Thomas county sheriff’s office said there were five people inside a mobile home when the shooting occurred including three small children. Captain Tim Watkins with TCSO explained that around 10:15pm, a white mini-van let off several rounds of gunfire into a home, and some of those bullets even hitting a second home behind it.
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WJTV 12

Suspect in stolen vehicle wanted after chase in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton police are working to find a suspect who was in a stolen vehicle. According to Clinton PIO Amanda Jones, police located the stolen vehicle in Clinton city limits on Wednesday, March 16. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the suspect led them on a chase on Highway 80. Jones […]
CLINTON, MS
KFVS12

‘Trailer-loads’ of stolen property recovered in southeast Mo.

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri sheriff says “trailer-loads” of stolen property have been recovered after a multi-jurisdictional investigation. Mitchell Kennard, 37, and Lindsey Huckstep, 39, both of Dexter, were each charged in Scott County with class D felony of burglary second and stealing. Their bonds...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
WEHT/WTVW

Escaped inmate in Western Kentucky still on the run

BENTON, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen this man? Kentucky State Police are still looking for an inmate of the Marshall County Jail after he escaped Tuesday. Gregory S. Sullivan was last seen at the Marshall County Detention Center around 11 p.m. on March 15. Police describe him as a 38-year-old white man, around 5′ […]
BENTON, KY
WTHI

Local 22-year-old faces drug charges

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) A search warrant in this Wabash Valley city leads to several charges for a 22-year old. Over in Vincennes, Ashlea Boatwright is now facing several drug-related charges. The Vincennes Police Department says this happened at 5:30 p.m. Friday night. This was at the 200 block of North...
VINCENNES, IN
KFVS12

I-57 crash victims identified

Missing dog found - disappeared after deadly crash on I-57 New details in deadly I-57 crash in Mississippi County, Missouri. Cape school district program encourages extracurricular activities. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. Cape school district program encourages extracurricular activities. Unveiling the new Stoddard County jail. Updated: 1 hours ago. |
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Two charged after drug paraphernalia found in trailer

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — Officers with the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office were a part of arresting two people over drug trafficking charges. Investigators accompanied members of the U.S. Marshals Service to arrest Jessica Wuest, who is considered a parole absconder fugitive. Officials arrived at Baxter Country Road 202 where they met Wuest’s husband named Randall […]
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
The Telegraph

Two face meth manufacturing charges

EDWARDSVILLE - Two Granite City residents were charged with methamphetamine- and weapons-related felonies Monday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Michael D. Tenllado, 42; and Steven T. Toth, 50, of the same address in the 2900 block of Warren Street, Granite City, were each charged March 21 with aggravated unlawful participation in methamphetamine manufacturing, both Enhanced Class X felonies; unlawful possession with intent to deliver of methamphetamine, both Class 1 felonies; and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, both Class 3 felonies.
GRANITE CITY, IL
The Telegraph

Six face meth felony charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A Cottage Hills woman was charged with a Class 2 felony related to methamphetamine. Martha A. Price, 46, of Cottage Hills, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. The case was presented by the Pontoon Beach Police Department. According to court documents, on April 20, Price possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. Bail was set at $50,000.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
WTOK-TV

Drug investigation leads to arrest

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian man is facing numerous drug charges after he was arrested Monday. Alonzo Norman, 32, has been charged with two counts of sale of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent. The East Mississippi Drug Task Force...
MERIDIAN, MS
WEHT/WTVW

Man charged with rape of intellectually disabled woman

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) has charged an Owensboro man after allegations he had a sexual relationship with a woman with an intellectual disability. KSP says that Greg A. Rafferty, 42, of Owensboro, was charged with multiple felonies. Police say that in the summer of 2021, KSP launched an investigation after allegations were […]
OWENSBORO, KY
Laclede Record

Local car dealer charged with fraud

A Lebanon car salesman has been charged with consumer fraud, according to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Marcus James Hill of Lebanon, is accused of 13 violations of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act relating to his two car dealerships, Variety Auto Sales and Hilltop Auto Sales. Charged in Laclede County, Hill faces 13 felony counts of deceptive business practices. The charges allege that Hill falsely promised consumers that they would receive proper title and warranties with their purchase of a used car, according to a press release from the Attorney General’s Office. Hill then failed to provide titles to the vehicles, honor promised warranties, and in at least one instance, failed to provide the vehicle entirely, the release said. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO

