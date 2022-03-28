ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary Bowyer could name unchanged Salford side for Crawley visit

By NewsChain Sport
 1 day ago
Salford could be unchanged for the visit of Crawley on Tuesday as they look to make it 10 unbeaten in League Two.

Defender Jordan Turnbull returned from suspension for the Ammies’ 2-1 win over Walsall at the weekend and is contention to start again.

However, Gary Bowyer may still be without a handful of players including Ash Eastham, Josh Morris, Luke Burgess, Conor McAleny, Liam Shephard and Ian Henderson, who all remain doubtful.

Goalkeeper Frank Fielding could remain in goal as he comes to the end of his seven-day emergency loan deal.

Jack Powell is a doubt for Crawley’s trip north.

The 28-year-old midfielder missed Town’s 1-0 win over Rochdale on Saturday after he was forced off against Swindon in the previous fixture and may have to miss out again.

Defensive duo Nicholas Tsaroulla and Tony Craig will be sidelined again.

John Yems may opt for a similar XI in an attempt to make it three wins on the bounce.

