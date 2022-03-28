ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two ‘Snapchat’ Wisconsin Men Busted With 75,000 THC Vaping Cartridges

By Captain Jack
 19 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

A couple Wisconsin fellas had quite the "vape load" while in Minnesota. These "business men" had a plan, and the plan fell through. Nearly $4 million worth of THC vaping cartridges were discovered, in THE largest seize of it's kind. NBCNEWS. The total find:. 76,972 e-cigarette cartridges containing THC....

