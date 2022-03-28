Two ‘Snapchat’ Wisconsin Men Busted With 75,000 THC Vaping Cartridges

Originally published March 25, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota man was sentenced Friday to more than five years in prison for illegally possessing nearly 77,000 vaping cartridges containing THC. Court officials in Anoka County say that Valentin Andonii, 25, was sentenced to 65 months in prison after being convicted in January of several charges related to controlled substances and controlled substance taxation. According to prosecutors, the cartridges came from out of state with the intent to be distributed in Minnesota. The cartridges, which contained the component in marijuana that gives users a high, were packaged with famous cartoon characters and sweet flavors. Authorities believe they were meant to be sold to young users. Andonnii’s defense attorney asked Judge Melissa Saterbak to sentence his client to probation. He argued that when his client will be done serving his sentence such THC cartridges might be legal in Minnesota. While Democrats in the Minnesota House passed a bill last year that would legalize recreational marijuana, Republicans in the Senate remained opposed to the legislation. The judge gave Andonii credit for 83 days served.

