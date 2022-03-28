These emojis can be code for drugs, the DEA says

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A pufferfish emoji is code for cocaine? That’s according to the Drug Enforcement Agency.

The DEA released an “emoji drug code” chart that gives parents and others a better sense of how emojis are being used to communicate about illegal drugs.

The DEA says these emojis are common examples found in their investigations.

Some other examples are the chocolate bar emoji for Xanax and a crystal ball for meth. More on the nose ones are the mushroom emoji for mushrooms, an eight ball for cocaine and various tree/green emojis for marijuana.

Here’s the full chart from the DEA.

