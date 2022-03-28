ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Why STAAR Surgical's Shares Are Gaining Today

By Vandana Singh
 1 day ago
The FDA approved STAAR Surgical Company's (NASDAQ: STAA) EVO/EVO+ Visian Implantable Collamer Lens to correct myopia and myopia with astigmatism. Myopia, also known as nearsightedness or the need for distance...

Benzinga

