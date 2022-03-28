Watch live: White House to hold press briefing

Click here to read the full article. Fox News’ Benjamin Hall, seriously injured this week while reporting from Ukraine, is now out of the country, the network said. “Ben is alert and in good spirits,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott wrote in a memo to staffers. “He is being treated with the best possible care in the world and we are in close contact with his wife and family. Please continue to keep him in your prayers.” Scott did not provide additional details on his condition. On Tuesday, the network confirmed that cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova, who was working as...

WORLD ・ 13 DAYS AGO