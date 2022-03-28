ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

UCB's Rare Childhood Epilepsy Drug Scores FDA Approval

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The FDA approved UCB SA's UCBJY drug to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS), a rare form of childhood epilepsy. The drug, branded as Fintepla, is approved in the U.S. to treat another...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

6 recent drug approvals

Here are six new drugs or treatments the FDA approved since February, starting with the most recent:. Opdualag — The FDA approved Bristol Myers Squibb's Opdualag immunotherapy — a fixed-dose combination of nivolumab and relatimab — for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic melanoma March 18. Ztalmy...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Tetra's Opioid Pain Alternative Moving Closer to FDA Approval

Tetra Bio-Pharma announced that its investigational new drug involving cannabinoids, QIXLEEF, received guidance to strengthen its nonclinical and toxicological data from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which brings it closer to marketing approval. QIXLEEF is an aerosol botanical therapy with fixed doses of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD), both...
PHARMACEUTICALS
EverydayHealth.com

Pfizer Recalls Blood Pressure Drug That Contains Potential Carcinogen

Pfizer is voluntarily recalling some lots of its blood pressure pill Accuretic that have elevated levels of nitrosamine, an impurity that can increase the risk of cancer. The company said in a statement that it is recalling six lots of brand-name Accuretic tablets with nitrosamine levels above the acceptable daily intake, along with several lots of generic versions of this blood pressure drug.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucb#Epilepsy#Childhood#Seizure#Ucb Sa#Ucbjy#Lennox Gastaut Syndrome#Lgs
Medical News Today

How does Parkinson's disease affect females?

Parkinson’s disease affects the nervous system. The disease damages or kills nerves in the brain, which results in muscle stiffness, tremors, and other symptoms. Females with Parkinson’s disease may report different symptoms and receive a lower quality of care compared with males. According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, Parkinson’s...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
scitechdaily.com

Does Nerve Damage Contribute to “Long-COVID” Symptoms? Is It Treatable?

Almost all post-COVID neuropathy appears due to infection-triggered immune dysfunction that is potentially treatable. During the COVID-19 pandemic, some people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus continue to experience “long-COVID” symptoms persisting at least three months after recovery from COVID, even after mild cases. These include difficulty getting through normal activities, faintness and rapid heart rate, shortness of breath, cognitive difficulties, chronic pain, sensory abnormalities, and muscle weakness. A new study led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and the National Institutes of Health suggests that some patients with long-COVID have long-lasting nerve damage that appears caused by infection-triggered immune dysfunction.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

The link between rheumatoid arthritis and vasculitis

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an inflammatory condition that affects the joints, but it can move to other parts of the body. When RA affects the blood vessels, health experts call it rheumatoid arthritis vasculitis (RV). Vasculitis refers to inflammation of blood vessels. RV is a rare but potentially serious complication...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
womenworking.com

Warning Signs of Potentially-Deadly Cardiomyopathy

Cardiomyopathy is a progressive disease that affects your heart muscles and makes it harder to pump blood to the rest of your body. The condition can cause your heart to weaken and lead to heart failure. However, proper treatment can slow progression and improve your outlook. Types of Cardiomyopathy:. There...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Reuters

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

CHICAGO, March 1 (Reuters) - A small study of patients suffering from persistent symptoms long after a bout of COVID-19 found that nearly 60% had nerve damage possibly caused by a defective immune response, a finding that could point to new treatments, U.S. researchers reported on Tuesday. The study involved...
SCIENCE
verywellhealth.com

Early Warning Signs of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

While no two people experience multiple sclerosis (MS) the same way, some symptoms tend to crop up earlier in the disease course than others. These symptoms may serve as warning signs of the disease, potentially allowing you or a loved one to receive a diagnosis of MS sooner than later.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover intake of FDA-approved drug modulates disease progression in Alzheimer's disease model

Indiana University School of Medicine researchers have found that niacin limits Alzheimer's disease progression when used in models in the lab, a discovery that could potentially pave the way toward therapeutic approaches to the disease. The study, recently published in Science Translational Medicine, investigates how niacin modulates microglia response to...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Association Found Between Mild COVID-19 Cases and Subsequent Type 2 Diabetes

New research published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]), suggests a possible association between mild COVID-19 cases and subsequently diagnosing type 2 diabetes. The analysis of health records from 1,171 general and internal medicine practices across Germany conducted by Professor Wolfgang Rathmann...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Shoulder Surgery Post-Op Pain: CBD Shows Promise Say New York Researchers In Recent Study

An orally absorbed tablet containing CBD effectively reduces pain after shoulder surgery with no safety concerns, a new study finds. Led by researchers in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at New York's NYU Langone Health, the study found that the tablet ORAVEXX safely managed pain after minimally invasive rotator cuff surgery, and did not produce side effects sometimes associated with CBD use, such as nausea, anxiety and liver toxicity. The findings were presented at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons 2022 Annual Meeting in Chicago.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Benzinga

FDA Approves Second Indication For Merck's Keytruda In Endometrial Cancer

The FDA approved Merck & Co Inc's MRK Keytruda as a single agent for advanced endometrial carcinoma that is microsatellitestability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair deficient (dMMR). The approval covers endometrial carcinoma patients who have disease progression following prior systemic therapy in any setting and are not candidates for curative surgery...
CANCER
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
119K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy