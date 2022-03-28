ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

The muddled history of the old-fashioned

By Hollie Stephens
Salon
Salon
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cg9CJ_0es2t9Z900

The old-fashioned is a classic cocktail that likes to change its clothes. At its core, it's a lightly sweetened whiskey-based lowball. Those who prefer a drier drink with a hint of spice will opt for rye, while others may prefer the sweet roundness of bourbon. Some bartenders drop in a slice of orange or a cherry right before serving, and others will muddle the fruit into the drink; sometimes it's served with no fruit at all. These myriad variations beg the question: Is there such a thing as a 'right' way to make an old-fashioned?

The drink has a long history, and it didn't always bear the archetypical title. "The name on its birth certificate was Whiskey Cocktail," Robert Simonson writes in his book "The Old-Fashioned," citing the original technical outline of any cocktail: spirit, sugar, bitters, and water. It's hard to pin down exactly when and where the name "old-fashioned" originated, but sometime in the mid-19th century in the U.S. seems likely, as traditionalists snubbed newer takes on cocktails, requesting the "old-fashioned," or pared-down versions of beverages instead of concoctions featuring newly available added ingredients.

It wasn't until Prohibition that fruit crept into the drink. This shift toward a fruitier profile was likely due to the poor quality of liquor during the time, since spirits were being produced illegally, in less-than-ideal conditions. By muddling sugary fruit in with the spirit, its rough finish was somewhat masked, making for a more palatable drink.

After Prohibition was repealed and it was legal to produce liquor again, the quality of spirits naturally improved dramatically, but many bartenders continued to make old-fashioneds with fruit. Orange and a preserved cherry (such as a maraschino) would typically be used to muddle; and as Simonson notes in his book, some bartenders, such as Oscar Tschirky (who worked at the Waldorf Astoria in Manhattan from 1893 to 1943), even insisted on the addition of pineapple. "The fruit salad model remains popular, particularly in the American Heartland and with older generations, and is likely to remain so," Simonson clarified over email. "That version was the standard for too many decades to simply disappear."

According to Dale DeGroff, author of "The New Craft of the Cocktail," the quality of the fruit is critical for making an outstanding drink. "I use Bordeaux cherries from Oregon, which are fabulous," he said. "They're really natural, and plump and juicy." He explained that when consulting with bartenders in London, he once prepared two different versions of the old-fashioned for the group — one with muddled fruit and one with just whiskey, a sugar cube, and bitters — to see which they preferred. "A good half of the room liked the one with the muddled orange and the cherry," he said.

The question of fruit or no fruit is just one of the ways that the old-fashioned is a divisive drink. Sometimes, a different kind of liquor replaces whiskey as the base spirit. Cocktail aficionados experiment with swapping in everything from rum to mezcal. In Wisconsin — where residents consume more Korbel brandy than any other state — there's a regional variation of the classic. "Two main features differentiate a Wisconsin-style old-fashioned from the classic-style old-fashioned," said Michael Morton of Dyeland Hospitality. "The first is the use of brandy in place of whiskey, and the second is the addition of soda." Morton added that at Bryant's Cocktail Lounge in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the drink is not made with muddled fruit, but is garnished with a "flag" — an orange slice and cherry on a cocktail pick.

Purists might look at inventive takes on the old-fashioned as scandalous, but DeGroff maintains that some variations on the classic can be delicious, pointing to the reposado tequila and mezcal-based Oaxacan Old-Fashioned (invented by Phil Ward of Death & Co in New York) as one of his personal favorites. Bartenders continue to riff on these new versions, too. For example, at the Interval in San Francisco, the Oaxacan Old-Fashioned is served with Ancho Reyes (a chile liquor) and chocolate bitters. "Our variation on Phil Ward's modern classic adds a touch of smoky spice," said beverage director Ty Caudle.

The Old-Fashioned is far from the only cocktail to have lots of riffs; the daiquiri (strawberry, Hemingway) and the martini (vodka vs. gin; dirty, Vesper, espresso) are other examples of drinks with many faces. As for why there are so many variations on the classics, DeGroff puts this constant innovation down to the creativity of bartenders: "The old-fashioned has been adopted by the craft movement in the new millennium as a sort of mother sauce, a base." And when it comes to expanding on these foundations, the sky is truly the limit.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

"Congress must move to impeach": Calls grow louder for Clarence Thomas to resign from Supreme Court

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Calls for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to resign—or face impeachment proceedings—mounted late Thursday after text messages revealed that his wife urged former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to aggressively pursue efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Check your fridge: More than 30 fruit and veggie products are being recalled over listeria concerns

As convenient and delicious as fresh-cut fruit from the grocery store may be, make sure to proceed with caution in the coming weeks. The Food and Drug Administration announced Sunday that various products processed by Fruit Fresh Up, which is carried at Wegmans and other grocery stores in the New York area, have faced potential exposure to the organism Listeria monocytogenes.
FOOD SAFETY
Salon

Ted Cruz's troll of Judge Jackson backfires: Books he mocked now top of Amazon best-seller list

US Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) looks to a display of a children's book on race while speaking during the confirmation hearing for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson before the Senate Judiciary Committee on her nomination to be an Associate Justice on the US Supreme Court, in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on March 22, 2022. (Photo illustration by Salon/SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mashed

The Absolute Best Buffet Restaurants In The U.S.

While buffet restaurants — or any overabundance of food — tend to be labeled as an American concept, the modern buffet actually has its roots in a Swedish dining trend (via VinePair). The idea of a "smorgasbord" started with the Swedes, who set aside a side table that featured pre-dinner drinks and snacks. The commercial practice of a buffet started in 1912 at the Stockholm Olympics. Smorgasbord, which translates to "butter-goose table," arrived in the U.S. in 1939 by way of New York's World Fair. By the 1940s, a Las Vegas restauranteur had adopted the idea and created America's first buffet, the Buckaroo Buffet (via VinePair). Within a few years, the idea spread, and the buffet became an American icon — that is, until the start of 2020.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Oregon State
Robb Report

How to Make a Wild Eyed Rose, a Classic Cocktail With an Irish Whiskey Backbone

Click here to read the full article. In order to talk about the Wild Eyed Rose and why you’ve probably never heard of it, I think first we should talk about what a “pickle-back” is. In case you’ve never had the pleasure, let me describe it to you: First, pour a shot of alcohol, usually Irish whiskey. Then open a jar of pickles, but instead of grabbing one, you use a few fingers to hold back the pickles while you pour the liquid—that silty turbid medium, the sweetened vinegar brine, the stuff you’d throw away without a second’s thought once the...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Absolute Best Cinnamon Rolls In The U.S.

Few things scream weekend breakfast like a fresh cinnamon roll. They can come fluffy or flaky, rich or light, dainty or monstrous. Aside from the fact that they're a spiral-shaped baked good with cinnamon and butter rolled into the layers, it's hard to say what exactly defines them. And deciding what makes one particular cinnamon roll the best is an even harder task.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Popeyes Adds New Sweet Treat to Menu

Something sweet has just arrived to Popeyes! The Louisiana-style chicken chain is trying their shot at a popular French pastry, officially introducing the new Wild Berry Beignets. Currently available at select locations, according to Chew Boom, the new beignets feature a French pastry that's fried to order, filled with a sweet wild berry sauce, and coated in powdered sugar.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Simonson
Mashed

This McDonald's Food Is Actually Free, According To A Former Worker

After the rise of COVID-19, the fast food industry saw a surge in prices on account of several factors such as labor costs and an increase in the prices of ingredients including eggs, meat, fish, poultry, and more. According to Business Insider, several fast food chains were affected such as Chipotle, McDonald's, Taco Bell, and The Cheesecake Factory among others. McDonald's saw an 8% increase in its prices and customers took to social media to complain about the fact that fast food eateries are a lot more pricey than they used to be.
RESTAURANTS
Travel + Leisure

This Hidden Mountain Town in Colorado Is the Perfect Place to End Your Ski Season

"Unique" doesn't quite capture it. Still, neither do any of the other adjectives often associated with Silverton Mountain, including the repeatedly shouted words like "isolated," "rugged," "hardcore," "daunting," and the two-for-one special of "steep and deep." It's hard to define this Colorado mountain because it's unlike any other ski destination on earth, and it's a far cry from the likes of mega-mountains nearby in the best possible way.
COLORADO STATE
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Found A 9,000-Year-Old Shrine In The Jordan Desert That’s Almost Perfectly Intact

The shrine is located near a Neolithic campsite used by hunters during gazelle migration seasons. Deep in the Jordan desert, a team of Jordanian and French archaeologists from the South Eastern Badia Archaeological Project (SEBAP) have uncovered a “unique” and “almost intact” Neolithic shrine. They believe that it’s about 9,000 years old.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocktail Lounge#Whiskey Cocktail#Gin#Cherries#Liquor#Food Drink#Beverages
Mashed

The Worst McDonald's Sandwich According To Almost 35% Of People

When a person wants to get a quality sandwich, McDonald's usually isn't the first place on the radar. Yet, it is agreed upon that some of its sandwiches are better than others. Its Crispy Chicken Sandwich, for example, is said to rival Chick-fil-A's "iconic" version. One Business Insider reviewer said...
RESTAURANTS
The Kitchn

I Love This $2 Condiment So Much, I Started Buying a Few Jars at a Time

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’d say I have a condiment problem (because I do have oh-so many), but I actually use them all — so it’s more like I have condiment opportunities! And there’s one jar that I’ve been reaching for on repeat lately. It’s sweet yet tart, it goes incredibly well with cheese (of all types and in many forms), and it’s a great complement to cooked proteins and spicy dishes. Say hello to Major Grey’s Chutney.
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Heads-Up, These Hash Brown Patties Were Just Recalled in 9 States

Cavendish Farms Corporation is recalling 441 cases of its Original Hash Brown Patties. The New Brunswick company is recalling the product due to undeclared wheat that could affect people who have allergies to wheat or celiac disease if consumed. The Original Hash Brown Patties in question come in 42.3-ounce packages...
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

We Finally Know Why Outback Steakhouse Is So Cheap

In March of 1988, Outback Steakhouse opened up the doors at its first location in Tampa, Fla. (via Outback Steakhouse). Just a few decades later, the company has expanded into nearly 700 locations across the United States. With a meaty-heavy menu that focuses on several cuts of grilled and specially seasoned steak, Outback has amassed a reputation for hearty meals.
TAMPA, FL
MIX 108

Popular Steakhouse Restaurant Closes Its Doors In Wisconsin

This year so far has brought quite a bit of change to the food world. From some restaurants moving, to new ones opening up and unfortunately some closing down. In the past few weeks, we've learned a popular Mexican restaurant will now call the Lincoln Park neighborhood its home in Duluth. A new coffee shop also opened in the Lincoln Park area. A new chophouse has officially opened in Superior. Plus, another popular Mexican restaurant is moving to Superior.
SUPERIOR, WI
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
15K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy