Kansas State

List reveals the most popular baby names in Kansas

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 1 day ago

The most predicted popular baby names in Kansas have been announced for 2022.

Names.org released the data. It compiled information based on Social Security Administration data.

For boys, Liam ranks No. 1, followed by Oliver and Henry. Theodore is a new name on the list this year.

Seven of Kansas’ top 10 boys’ names are also on the national top 10 list. The three names unique to Kansas are Theodore, Hudson, and Wyatt.

For girls, Olivia, Charlotte, and Amelia top the list. Ava dropped from No. 7 to No. 9, and Harper climbed from No. 10 to No. 7 on the list this year.

Eight of Kansas’ top 10 girls’ names are also on the national top 10 list. The two names unique to Kansas are Harper and Eleanor.

10 Most Popular Names for Boys in Kansas in 2022:

  1. Liam
  2. Oliver
  3. Henry
  4. Theodore
  5. Noah
  6. Elijah
  7. James
  8. Hudson
  9. Wyatt
  10. William

10 Most Popular Names for Girls in Kansas in 2022:

  1. Olivia
  2. Charlotte
  3. Amelia
  4. Emma
  5. Evelyn
  6. Sophia
  7. Harper
  8. Isabella
  9. Ava
  10. Eleanor
