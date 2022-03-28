Prosecutor: Suspect slips cuffs, bolts from squad car

A Sanilac County man is facing two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and 10 counts of second-degree CSC charges in Huron County Circuit Court. (Metro Creative Graphics/File Photo)

Prosecutors said a Sanilac County man suspected of charges including delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine managed to slip his handcuffs and bolt from a Michigan State Police patrol car, evading police for a short time before he was apprehended.

Matthew Joseph Gola, 28, of Snover, could face up to life in prison on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine and police office assault/resist/obstruct following the incident in Huron County's Bingham Township on Sept. 18, 2021. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

A habitual offender, fourth notice, was added to the charges, which means Gola could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted.

Huron County Prosecutor Tim Rutkowski said after Gola allegedly fled from the patrol car, he made his way to a residence and asked to use the telephone. The homeowner called police, and a responding officer recognized the description of the suspicious person matched that of the suspect who fled the patrol car. The man was taken into custody a short time later.

A trial date has been set in Huron County District Court for May 3.