Most Americans fear the US will be pulled into the Russian-Ukraine conflict

La Crosse Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericans are concerned the US will...

lacrossetribune.com

WDIO-TV

Ukrainian aide: Russia no longer asking for surrender

A senior aide to Ukraine’s president says that Russia has softened its stance in the talks over a possible settlement. Ihor Zhovkva, a deputy chief of staff to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Tuesday that the talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives have become “more constructive” and Russia has changed tone and stopped airing demands for Ukraine to surrender — something Russia had insisted upon during earlier stages of talks.
POLITICS
WNEP-TV 16

Why did Russia invade Ukraine?

KYIV CITY, Ukraine — Today's Why Guy question from Nick Jarrell, who asks "maybe I missed it, I miss a lot, but I still don't know why Putin invaded Ukraine." Nick, it's complicated of course, that much is true. Russian President Vladimir Putin has never acknowledged Ukraine as a separate country after it split from the then Soviet Union in 1991.
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia's Putin sees 'positive shifts' in talks with Ukraine

March 11 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday some progress had been made in Moscow's talks with Ukraine, while the Kremlin said the conflict would end when the West took action to address Moscow concerns. At a Kremlin meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Putin said Western...
POLITICS
UPI News

Finland considers joining NATO after Russian invasion of Ukraine

March 11 (UPI) -- Finland President Sauli Niinisto said Thursday that Finland is examining its past position of neutrality in considering joining NATO in light of Russia's war with Ukraine. Finland, which has a long, complicated history with Russia and the former Russian empire, shares an 830-mile border with its...
POLITICS
Boston Herald

Live updates: Israel and Putin have another call on Ukraine

MOSCOW — The Kremlin says that President Vladimir Putin has had another call with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to talk about Ukraine. Bennett told Putin about his contacts with other heads of states, and Putin shared his assessments of talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives via video calls, the Kremlin said in a statement.
POLITICS
Reuters

Putin vows Russia will prevail in Ukraine but glitch hinders TV

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin justified the invasion of Ukraine before a packed soccer stadium on Friday but coverage of his speech on state television was unexpectedly interrupted by what the Kremlin said was a technical problem with a server. Speaking on a stage at the...
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine president Zelenskiy insists on meeting with Putin

(Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that it would not be possible to negotiate an end to the war in his country without meeting Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. Zelenskiy told European public television networks such a meeting could discuss the future of occupied Ukrainian territory, but more time...
POLITICS
WHYY

How will the war in Ukraine end?

NATO allies, EU leaders and G7 representatives met in Brussels on Thursday for emergency summits on Russia’s war with Ukraine. Nations agreed on more sanctions against Russia, and more military aid to Ukraine, increasing NATO presence in some Eastern European countries and humanitarian help. Biden announced that the United States will accept 100,000 Ukrainian refugees. At the post-NATO meeting press conference, President Biden explained that Putin was “banking on NATO being divided,” but the alliances are stronger than ever.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Live updates: Russia fires missiles at Ukraine military unit

LVIV, Ukraine – Russian forces fired two missiles late Thursday at a Ukrainian military unit on the outskirts of Dnipro, the fourth-largest city in the country, regional emergency services said.The strikes destroyed buildings and set off two fires, it said, while the number of those killed and wounded was still being established.Dnipro is west of the regions along the Russian border that have been controlled by Russian-backed separatists since 2014.___KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR:— Ukraine president presses Biden, NATO for more aid as war enters second month— UN votes to condemn Russia for humanitarian crisis in Ukraine—...
MILITARY
WEKU

Russia-Ukraine war: What happened today (March 17)

As Thursday draws to a close in Kyiv and in Moscow, here are the key developments of the day:. The bomb shelter beneath the Mariupol theater withstood Wednesday's airstrike, and rescue teams began to pull out survivors. The number of casualties remains unclear. Russia denies conducting the strike on the civilian shelter. Failed cease-fires keep disrupting evacuations from the besieged city, but 15 large buses managed to leave Mariupol on Wednesday.
MILITARY

