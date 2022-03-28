Most Americans fear the US will be pulled into the Russian-Ukraine conflict

NATO allies, EU leaders and G7 representatives met in Brussels on Thursday for emergency summits on Russia’s war with Ukraine. Nations agreed on more sanctions against Russia, and more military aid to Ukraine, increasing NATO presence in some Eastern European countries and humanitarian help. Biden announced that the United States will accept 100,000 Ukrainian refugees. At the post-NATO meeting press conference, President Biden explained that Putin was “banking on NATO being divided,” but the alliances are stronger than ever.
