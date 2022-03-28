The best and most surprising red carpet looks at the 2022 Oscars

LOS ANGELES — Armchair fashion critics, rejoice: The entertainment industry’s most stylish night is upon us! The arrivals red carpet at the Dolby Theatre for the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday minted a handful of early winners in the best-dressed department.

Below are some of the gorgeous gowns, terrific tuxedos and fantastic fits that are certain to have tongues wagging, eyeballs popping and the internet exploding long after the last piece of mantel bling has been handed out.

Sofia Carson

Sofia Carson was one of the early style standouts to hit the red carpet in a simple stunner from the fall and winter 2021 Giambattista Valli Haute Couture collection that paired a black, draped one-shoulder tulle top with a black tulle skirt.

Saniyya Sidney

“King Richard” star Saniyya Sidney’s spring and summer 2021 Giorgio Armani Privé strapless gown kept the simple and elegant vibe — but took it up a couple notches with eye-catching color.

Lily James

Lily James’ boudoir-meets-bombshell Atelier Versace gown was one of the many red carpet looks to key into the pale pink colorway.

Sebastián Yatra

Another member of the pale pink posse was “Best Original Song” nominee Sebastián Yatra (“Encanto”) who turned up on the red carpet in a custom Moschino ensemble that included a pink three-piece suit with satin lapels and matching pink smoking shirt.

Demi Singleton

Demi Singleton pulled focus in purple thanks to her crystal embroidered lilac satin strapless cocktail dress by Miu Miu.

Timothèe Chalamet

No shirt? No problem — especially if you’re Timothée Chalamet who hit the arrivals red carpet in a black embroidered lace tuxedo jacket and black fitted pants from the spring and summer 2022 Louis Vuitton womenswear collection — but sans the boring white tux shirt.

Zendaya

Is it just us, or does Zendaya’s Valentino Haute Couture white cropped shirt and silver, sequin-embroidered skirt kind feel like an upscale homage top Sharon Stone’s now famous Gap-T-shirt-at-the-Oscars moment? Even if you’re not feeling it, you have to admit she’s one of the evening’s best-dressed no?

Jada Pinkett Smith

Another on-trend color at the 94th Academy Awards was green. Jada Pinkett Smith, pictured here with husband Will Smith, wears Jean Paul Gaultier spring and summer 2022 Couture. Others who found it easy wearing green include presenters Daniel Kaluuya (in a bright green double-breasted satin Gucci jacket with contrasting peak lapels) and Diane Warren.

Niecy Nash

Niecy Nash went with a brighter shade of pink — magenta in fact — turning out to the arrivals red carpet in a Monsoori gown with a ruffled neckline and high-cut leg slit.

Aunjanue Ellis

Best supporting actress nominee Aunjanue Ellis was already a winner in our book even before the ceremony began thanks to the custom Atelier Versace organza, tulle and chiffon ballgown with crystal embroidery and fringe detailing.