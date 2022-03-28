Daimler Truck cuts production at some locations over chip shortage

FRANKFURT, March 28 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck (DTGGe.DE), the world's largest truckmaker, on Monday said it was curbing production at some of its German factories due to a shortage of critical semiconductors.

The company, which was spun off from Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) last year, said it was suspending production in some areas at its Mannheim site in March and at its Gaggenau plant in April, without being more specific.

