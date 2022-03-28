ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Daimler Truck cuts production at some locations over chip shortage

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wSnjC_0es2rjHC00

FRANKFURT, March 28 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck (DTGGe.DE), the world's largest truckmaker, on Monday said it was curbing production at some of its German factories due to a shortage of critical semiconductors.

The company, which was spun off from Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) last year, said it was suspending production in some areas at its Mannheim site in March and at its Gaggenau plant in April, without being more specific.

Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Miranda Murray

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Ford, SK to build battery factory in Turkey

SEOUL, March 15 (UPI) -- South Korea's SK On announced a partnership with U.S. automaker Ford Motor to build a battery factory for the European market in Turkey. The two corporations signed a memorandum of understanding with Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding, establishing a three-way joint venture. The battery plant, to...
WASHINGTON, DC
insideevs.com

Rivian Is One Of The Few EV Companies Outsourcing Electric Motors

Rivian chose to outsource the electric motors to speed up the launch of its R1T. The EV startup was able to get the electric pickup truck to market sooner since it didn't have to deal with the design, testing, and implementation of in-house motors. However, it seems the company is having second thoughts, or perhaps just ready to move forward down a new path.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

GM Has an Electric Car That Will Tap Into an Unexplored Market

The race for electric vehicles is intensifying every day, with multiple announcements coming from legacy automakers as well as young entrants and technology groups. The recent spike in gasoline prices has revived interest in battery-powered vehicles. That in turn has prompted carmakers, who face rising prices for raw materials such as nickel, to boost EV prices.
GAS PRICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Daimler Truck#German
fox40jackson.com

Is it time to sell your diesel vehicle?

Gas prices have finally leveled off after a major spike this month driven by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but remain higher than they’ve been since 2008. Drivers of diesel vehicles have been hit hardest, with prices up 63% since last year compared to 48% for regular gasoline. Diesel...
TRAFFIC
CarBuzz.com

Ford Reveals SEVEN New EVs Coming By 2024

The Blue Oval is taking electrification seriously. Stateside, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is cooking up a sales storm, while the E-Transit and F-150 Lightning are already showing the world that commercial vehicles and electric propulsion can, in fact, go together. Thinking ahead, Jim Farley recently announced the brand's intentions to split its ICE and EV departments. Separating the two, says the CEO, will allow the Ford Model e division to compete with Tesla.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

9 New Honda EVs Are Coming: What Models Could They Be?

Known for its innovation and engineering prowess, Honda's curiously late arrival to the EV party is rather bizarre. In the US, the brand's lineup may have once included the Fit and Clarity EV but, these days, consumers are left with a flotilla of hybrid options. That's all set to change; the Japanese carmaker recently trademarked nine new electric vehicle names, with three expected to arrive in Europe by 2023.
CARS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Toyota to suspend additional production in March on chip shortage

March 15 (Reuters) - Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday there will be an additional domestic production suspension in March due to semiconductor shortages. Toyota will suspend production on one line at a factory for eight weekdays starting March 22 through the end of the month. The production of about 14,000 Noah and Voxy minivans would be affected due to the suspension, a Toyota spokesperson told Reuters.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Ford says European production hit by chip shortage, Ukraine conflict

March 21 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Monday that vehicle production and orders in Europe have been hit by the global semiconductor shortage and the conflict in Ukraine. The U.S. automaker said it will idle its German plants in Saarlouis and Cologne, mostly due to the global chip shortage. That also led it to stop taking new orders for the S-Max and Galaxy vehicles built in Valencia, Spain.
BUSINESS
WHAS11

Chip shortage continues to disrupt car manufacturers; GM to pause production at Indiana truck plant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Editor's note: The attached video is from an August 2021 story. General Motors is shutting down its pickup truck factory in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, for two weeks next month because the company has run short of computer chips. It’s a sign that the auto industry is still facing problems more than a year after the chip shortage surfaced in late 2020.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Reuters

Chip crunch forces further production cuts at Toyota

(Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday it would make additional production cuts in March due to a shortage of semiconductor chips, days after the Japanese automaker reduced its domestic production target by as much as 20% for the April-June quarter. Toyota said it would suspend production on one line...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

382K+
Followers
306K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy