No. 1 safety in 2024 class schedules recruiting visit to Oregon

By Zachary Neel
 1 day ago

One of the very best players in the entire 2024 class has scheduled a visit to Eugene to come to see Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks next month.

5-star safety Peyton Woodyard, a 6-foot-2, 188-pounder from St. John Bosco in California, will reportedly make a trip to Eugene for a weekend in early April. Woodyard is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 safety in the 2024 class, and the No. 8 player overall.

Woodyard is one of the most coveted players in the 2024 class despite not even starting his junior season yet. He already has visits taken to USC, Texas, Texas A&M, and LSU. He will be joined by St. John Bosco teammate Ty Lee in Eugene.

Peyton Woodyard’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position
247 5 0.9946 CA S
Rivals 4 6.0 CA S
ESPN N/A N/A N/A N/A
On3 Recruiting 4 93.33 CA S
247 Composite 4 90 CA S

Vitals

Hometown Bellflower, California
Projected Position Safety
Height 6-foot-w
Weight 188 pounds
Class 2024

Recruitment

  • Does not yet hold an offer from Oregon

Crystal Ball

Film

5 storylines we're watching as Oregon Ducks spring practice resumes

