(INDIANAPOLIS) – Indy’s bid to host the NIT Final Four centers on an arena you might not expect. This week’s NIT Final Four marks the return of the event to New York’s Madison Square Garden, after the pandemic canceled the tournament in 2020 and moved the entire tourney to Texas in 2021. But the NCAA, which owns the tournament, is seeking bids to play the finals elsewhere the next two years. Indy is among the confirmed bidders, with a proposal to bring the tournament to Butler’s historic Hinkle Fieldhouse.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO