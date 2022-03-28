ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Student loan forgiveness programs in New York

By Sarah Darmanjian
PIX11
PIX11
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ojyU_0es2rIdh00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 )- Time is running out for federal student loan borrowers who have not had to pay on their loans since March 2020. Approximately 12% of all New Yorkers owe $91.9 billion in student loans with an average loan debt of $38,107, according to Education Data Initiative . For those with federal loans, payments will resume on May 1.

Photos: MTA worker stomps out fire on Manhattan subway train

There are ways to modify or get a deferment on federal student loans but there are also programs offered by the New York Higher Education Services Corporation (HESC) that could eliminate student debt or at least give borrowers more time before they must start paying them back.

HESC has loan forgiveness programs for social workers, teachers, nurses and farmworkers and a program that allows eligible New Yorkers to get their loans paid for two years. Check out the loan forgiveness programs HESC offers below along with a description of the program.

The programs could have further qualifications. Click on the program name to go to the HESC website for full details about the program.

Car jumps curb, hits mom and son in Harlem: NYPD
Program Description
Loan Forgiveness for District Attorneys and Indigent Legal Services Attorneys For district attorneys, assistant district attorneys, or indigent legal services attorneys working full-time with student loan balances.
Loan Forgiveness for Licensed Social Workers Annual award for social workers licensed to practice in the state who have worked at least one year in a critical human service area. Recipients must have lived in the state for 12 months prior to receiving an award.
New York State Young Farmers Loan Forgiveness Incentive Program Offered to college students who have graduated in the past two years from a state college or university and who agree to work full-time on a farm for five years.
New York State ‘Get on Your Feet’ Loan Forgiveness Program Available to students who graduated from a college or university in New York after December 2014. Must have earned a bachelor’s degree, be enrolled in a federal Pay As You Earn (PAYE) or eligible Income-Based Repayment (IBR) program, earn less than $50,000 a year and work in New York. Applicants must have graduated within two years of applying.
Nursing Faculty Loan Forgiveness Incentive Program For nurses with a master’s or doctoral degree who have lived in the state for 12 months continuously before applying. Must be licensed to practice in New York with qualifying service.
NYS Child Welfare Worker Loan Forgiveness Program For social workers who attended a state college or university. Must have lived in the state for 12 months continuously before applying, have graduated within two years and agree to work for a not-for-profit child welfare agency in the state for five years.
NYS Teacher Loan Forgiveness Program The program provides loan forgiveness awards to teachers serving in high-need school districts or subject areas, where there is a shortage of educators. Must have lived in the state for 12 months continuously before applying, be certified to teach in the state and teach full-time at a primary or secondary school.
Source: HESC
What did Chris Rock say before Will Smith slapped him?

These programs are available to New York residents only and require the borrower to be up to date with loans. Loans cannot be in default. For information on federal student loan forgiveness programs, the U.S. Department of Education said borrowers should contact their loan provider directly.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
Money

This Student Loan Loophole Could Cut Parent PLUS Debt Payments in Half

Heads up, parent borrowers: you may have more options to lower your monthly student loan payments than you think. Parent PLUS loans — federal loans parents can take to cover college costs for their undergraduate students — are one of the fastest growing segments of higher education debt. At the end of 2021, parents held $105 billion in PLUS loans, a 35% increase from five years earlier.
EDUCATION
iheart.com

100,000 Student Loan Borrowers Now Eligible For Complete Debt Cancellation

The cancellation applies to borrowers who were impacted by the changes the DOE made to the Public Servant Student Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program in 2021. According to reports, these borrowers would cancel about $6.2 billion of the more than $1.61 trillion currently owed by American student loan borrowers –– a disproportionate amount of whom are Black and Black women.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Channel 3000

Your chances of getting rid of student loan debt depend on who you are

Single mothers are more likely than single fathers to have their debts discharged in court. Heide Benser/Getty Images. To get rid of student loan debt through bankruptcy, you must prove to the court that paying back your student loans would cause an “undue hardship.” But in our peer-reviewed study of nearly 700 student loan discharge cases spanning 1985 to 2020, we found that judges’ decisions to dismiss student loans are often influenced by personal factors, such as your gender.
EDUCATION
Money

Will Biden Extend the Pause on Student Loan Payments Again?

Student loan borrowers are back in limbo, preparing for their monthly payments to resume as buzz builds around the possibility of another extension. If that sounds familiar, it's because we've been here before: Federal student loan payments have been paused, and interest has been waived, since March 2020. In the two years since, the deadline of that forbearance period has been pushed back five times.
EDUCATION
WHYY

Why your student loan payments may be delayed (again)

This story first appeared in NPR’s Education newsletter. Sign up to get early access to exclusive stories like this. Federal student loan payments are supposed to resume in May, more than two years after they were paused because of the pandemic. But the U.S. Department of Education recently emailed unusual guidance to the companies that manage its $1.6 trillion student loan portfolio, throwing that timing into doubt.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loan Forgiveness#Federal Student Loans#College Loans#New Yorkers#Education Data Initiative#Hesc
The Associated Press

Struggling With Student Loan Debt? Credit Karma’s New Payment Relief Experience Could Help

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 10, 2022-- Credit Karma, the consumer technology platform with more than 120 million members in the U.S., Canada and U.K., is launching this month, a new, personalized debt relief experience for Americans carrying federal student loans, which accounts for 92% of all student loans in America. Now, Credit Karma can help federal student loan borrowers who are struggling to make on-time payments, apply for two potential forms of relief that could lower their monthly payments or help them understand if they qualify for loan forgiveness.
CREDITS & LOANS
TIME

Why Federal Student Loan Payments Probably Won’t Restart This May

After more than a two-year pause on federal student loan repayments , the moratorium—which former President Donald Trump signed into law in March 2020 and has been extended several times—is slated to expire on May 1. If that happens, federal student-loan borrowers will have to resume repayments. Or maybe they won’t.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
MTA
WOLF

Planning for student loan repayment

Student loan repayments are set to begin in less than two months. According to Yrefi, the average debt per borrower in Pennsylvania is $35,804. We talked to some experts who provided some repayment tips and they say the time to start planning your repayment is now. "Check with your loan...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Biden Administration Expands Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program To Aid More Borrowers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some important changes in the federal student loan forgiveness program could benefit tens of thousands of people. As money editor Jon Delano reports, the Biden administration is trying to help students out while awaiting authority to fulfill a campaign promise. President Joe Biden campaigned to cancel the first $10,000 of every student college loan. But so far, Congress has not gone along. So, the president has used existing authority to cancel about $15 billion worth of debt, and now he’s trying to cancel another $6.2 billion in student loans. “I had my student loans in graduate school and some parent loans...
PITTSBURGH, PA
US News and World Report

Best Personal Loans for Students

U.S. News selects the Best Loan Companies by evaluating affordability, borrower eligibility criteria and customer service. Those with the highest overall scores are considered the best lenders. To calculate each score, we use data about the lender and its loan offerings, giving greater weight to factors that matter most to...
PERSONAL FINANCE
SFGate

Here’s How Much Student Loan Borrowers Will Owe When Payments Restart

Federal student loan payments are set to restart this spring, and how much the typical borrower still owes may be surprising: It’s a little under $19,000, according to a new government report. For more than two years now, student-loan borrowers with federal “Direct” loans — the most popular type...
EDUCATION
Sharee B.

College Graduate Forced to Live Out of Vehicle While Trying to Pay Off $189,000 in Student Loan Debt

A former college student is in a position that she never imagined. After graduating college she found herself without a place to live. The 45-year-old woman, who was let go from her job recently, due to company downsizing was unable to keep up payments on her apartment and essentially made homeless. Although she had recently been accepted for another employment position after relocation from New York to Texas, she still had to wait until the apartment she eventually got approved for was vacant and move-in ready.
TEXAS STATE
Times Union

New York cancels prestigious summer arts training program this year

Faculty and alumni of the New York State Summer School of the Arts (NYSSSA) are shocked and disappointed after learning the highly competitive residential arts program has been canceled this summer and may be in peril. Since 1970, the four-week program has allowed talented high school students to study with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy