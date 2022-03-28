ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

ISP mourning loss of canine Votto

wbiw.com
 1 day ago

INDIANA – The Indiana State Police is saddened to announce the passing of K9 Votto. Votto was a 10 1/2-year-old German Shephard who has patrolled with Trooper Adam Buchta for more than eight years. Votto came to ISP from Poland and...

www.wbiw.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Poland, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Bloomington, IN
Crime & Safety
WBKO

Bowling Green Police mourn loss of K9 officer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police announced the passing of K9 officer Max. Police say Max passed away after a struggle with various health issues. Max was partnered with Master Police Officer David Sterner and worked together in the fight against drugs and assisting partner agencies. The Bowling...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

BGPD mourns Loss of K9 Unit Max

The latest news and weather. Small Business Administration will begin a pilot program on Wednesday. Alvaton Elementary world down syndrome day celebration. Spring is in the air, and gardens are getting prepped and ready to go. Storm Spotter Expo LIVE. Updated: 13 hours ago. The National Weather Service, WKU's Ogden...
ALVATON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Watson
Person
Brutus
Motorious

Texas Police Stop Trailer Hauling Stolen Dodge Challenger

Car thefts these days are out of control. Groups of professional thieves have been targeting all kinds of valuable rides, especially Dodge muscle cars, and they must be making a killing. All over the nation, Challengers and Chargers are getting swiped and either stripped of their parts before being dumped, taken on joyrides/used to commit crimes, or being shipped off elsewhere to be sold to someone else for a “deal.” And while we often assume the rides kept whole are taken to another country, sometimes they stay right here in the United States. Thanks to law enforcement in Texas, one such case has been blown wide open.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isp#Mourning#Heroin#German#Trooper Adam Buchta

Comments / 0

Community Policy