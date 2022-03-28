The Library Bar is One of the Most Iconic and Oldest Bars on Campus

An honest-to-goodness cocktail bar for grown-ups in Soho, Bar Americain thinks your favourite bar hidden behind a fridge is quaint and probably a bit sad. Walking down the stairs at Brasserie Zedel near Piccadilly, it feels like you’ve turned up in a bar in 1930’s Paris, complete with Art Deco touches and comfy seats all over the place. This place is awesome. The bartenders serve classics, and will make your drink flawlessly, and while you can arguably get a better cocktail at the nearby Cafe Royal, the atmosphere here is hard to beat. Book ahead if there’s a group of you just in case, or drop in before or after a night of irresponsible eating. We wouldn’t judge you for nipping next door for a late night dessert at the brasserie, either.

