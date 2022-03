Whether you are starting tomato seeds on your porch or searching for some starter plants at a nursery, spring time is almost here. It’s time to make gardening plans. For those who don’t have ample outdoor space at home or would like to join a community of gardeners, it may be a good idea to rent a garden plot for the season. Here’s a look at different ways you can get involved with Kansas City’s gardening community this spring.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 14 DAYS AGO