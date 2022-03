DC's Stargirl is one step closer to returning to our screens. On Thursday, series star Brec Bassinger took to Instagram to reveal that production on the third season of the hit The CW series has wrapped. In Bassinger's Instagram caption, she calls the six months of filming "the biggest blessing", and teases that fans are in store for "a really freaking awesome season." DC's Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) and her stepfather Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) as she leads an unlikely group of young heroes to take on the legacy of DC's very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America. In the thrilling second season, Courtney and her friends take on one of the most frightening adversaries in DC's mythology – the dark entity of corruption known as Eclipso.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO