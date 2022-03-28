ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bamboozle heads to Seminole Heights, Taste of South Tampa Fest returns this weekend, and more Tampa Bay foodie news

By Kyla Fields
cltampa.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUpcoming food and drink events throughout Tampa Bay lead this week's foodie review—as Taste of South Tampa, Pinellas Pepper Fest and Margarita Wars return for another year of family-friendly activities, live entertainment, and most importantly—unlimited samples from participating restaurants. Downtown Tampa's beloved Bamboozle Cafe moves to Seminole Heights, Don't Kale Me...

www.cltampa.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

10+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

April is here and there are so many family-friendly things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay! This is the last weekend to check out Frozen the Musical at The Straz Center! Shows end Sunday, April 3. Not only are there some super cool NEW exhibits to experience, but there’s also plenty of outdoor activities […]
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Seminole, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Pinellas Park, FL
City
Tampa, FL
City
Seminole, FL
Tampa, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Restaurants
Thrillist

This Seaside City Is Like the New Orleans of Florida

Hugging the Gulf Coast and flanked by sandy beaches so snow-white the shore looks like a balmy blizzard, Pensacola—the westernmost city on the Florida panhandle—often gets overshadowed by its well-trod compatriots: your Miamis, your Tampas, your Orlandos. But what it lacks in Mickey Mouse and South Beach (which frankly might be for the best), it more than makes up for in vibes that conjure dreams of New Orleans or even Salem, Massachusetts—all while Navy jets soar dramatically overhead.
PENSACOLA, FL
Ash Jurberg

The 4 richest people in Tampa Bay

Over the last few weeks, I have been running a series of popular articles looking at the richest people in major cities across the United States. Today we look at the four wealthiest people in the Tampa Bay area. Not only how they have made their fortunes but also how they have used their wealth to help others.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foodie#Seminole Heights#The Taste#Downtown Tampa#Cooking#Food Drink#Pinellas Pepper Fest#516 N Tampa St#Bamboozlerestaurants Com
Bradenton Herald

6 restaurants in Bradenton, Lakewood Ranch, Sarasota cited for food safety problems

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues. The reports are public information. During the most recent inspections in Manatee County, several restaurants were cited for potentially hazardous foods held at unsafe temperatures. Other issues...
BRADENTON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers

Rowdy spring break crowds have forced curfews and led some establishments to close their doors from Miami Beach to Florida's Panhandle.Law enforcement officials in Bay County, Florida, said Sunday that they won't tolerate the bad behavior from spring breakers after a 21-year-old from Alabama was shot in the foot Sunday during a shooting in Panama City Beach.”The crowd that has been here this weekend, there are no words that can describe the way they have behaved themselves, conducted themselves and the amount of laws they have broken,” Panama City Beach police Chief J.R. Talamantez said during a news conference...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bay News 9

Corner store becomes Port Tampa's hidden gem

TAMPA, Fla. — Even as areas of cities change and evolve, often times big grocery stores and restaurants remain out of reach for people living in small communities. Right inside what experts call Port Tampa’s food desert, there is a hidden gem called Sal’s Bodega. There you’ll...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay AirFest returns to MacDill this weekend

For the first time since 2018, MacDill Air Force Base will be open to the public this weekend for the Tampa Bay AirFest, with tours of vintage military airplanes and performances by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. The event, once put on by MacDill, is now run by a volunteer...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Veterans can learn more about agriculture jobs around Tampa Bay

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County is offering military veterans the opportunity to learn more about the growing job market within agriculture. The business development venture, "Veterans in Agriculture," provides a free opportunity for military veterans, reservists, transitional active duty personnel and their spouses to learn about career options that focus on "technology and management systems for the production of food, medicine, consumer products, and energy," the website says.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
mansionglobal.com

South Florida’s Spring Launches Will Fuel a Booming Condo Market

The newest projects include twin towers by Robert A.M. Stern and a Diesel-branded condominium. With its low taxes, great weather and an increasingly sophisticated metropolitan quality of life, the booming Miami-Dade County real estate market shows no signs of letting up, with a new crop of luxury homes coming to market this spring.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy