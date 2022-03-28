Notes & Quotes From the G1 Fair Grounds Oaks: Echo Zulu

Time is running out to qualify for the 2022 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 7, with only one round of prep races remaining. For the remainder of the 2022 Kentucky Derby prep races, the major events will award qualification points on a 100-40-20-10 basis, virtually guaranteeing the first- and second-place finishers spots in the Kentucky Derby 2022 starting gate. The Ken McPeek-trained Smile Happy is the 6-1 favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. He already has 30 qualification points, which may be enough to earn a spot in the 2022 Kentucky Derby lineup even if he doesn't earn any points in his next start, the Blue Grass Stakes, on April 9. With the Kentucky Derby 2022 featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.

