Notes & Quotes From the G1 Fair Grounds Oaks: Echo Zulu

 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(Trainer Steve Asmussen / Photos by Holly M. Smith) The Champ is back, but she had to go 15 rounds to remain undefeated and the decision was a narrow one. In what was her first taste of competition in 4 ½ months, L and N Racing LLC and Winchell Thoroughbreds’ Echo...

Related
ESPN

Epicenter pulls away to win Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds

NEW ORLEANS -- Favorite Epicenter took a big step toward the Kentucky Derby, surging past leader Zozos and Pioneer of Medina entering the stretch and pulling away to a 2 1/2-length victory Saturday in the $1 million Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds. The Steve Asmussen-trained bay colt started the Grade...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
UPI News

Country Grammer, Crown Pride both prospects for Kentucky Derby

March 28 (UPI) -- Country Grammer's upset win in the Dubai World Cup shared the weekend racing stage with the emergence of Japanese colt Crown Pride as a legitimate prospect for the Kentucky Derby after his upset win in the UAE Derby. In all, at least six horses technically qualified...
ANIMALS
CBS Sports

2022 Kentucky Derby odds, predictions: Expert who called last year's Derby Day winner gives out picks

Time is running out to qualify for the 2022 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 7, with only one round of prep races remaining. For the remainder of the 2022 Kentucky Derby prep races, the major events will award qualification points on a 100-40-20-10 basis, virtually guaranteeing the first- and second-place finishers spots in the Kentucky Derby 2022 starting gate. The Ken McPeek-trained Smile Happy is the 6-1 favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. He already has 30 qualification points, which may be enough to earn a spot in the 2022 Kentucky Derby lineup even if he doesn't earn any points in his next start, the Blue Grass Stakes, on April 9. With the Kentucky Derby 2022 featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.
SPORTS

