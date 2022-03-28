ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWLP

100,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills seized in Lawrence

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bW3aB_0es2qIX400

BOSTON ( WWLP ) – A man from Lawrence was arrested Friday on drug distribution charges involving counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl.

According to a news release from the Department of Justice in Boston, 32-year-old Miguel Angel Fajardo was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing fentanyl. He is being held in custody pending a detention hearing.

“Fireworks” set off ShotSpotter in Springfield

Officers allegedly seized the following from Fajardo’s apartment:

  • Approximately 100,000 suspected fentanyl pills weighing an estimated seven kilograms
  • An industrial pill press and “M” and “30” pill stamps consistent with markings on pharmaceutical-grade Oxycodone pills
  • Approximately 1.5 kilograms of suspected fentanyl powder
  • 50 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition concealed in a microwave
  • Two individual finger presses
  • Four kilograms of cutting agent
  • Two air purifying respirators, which are commonly used when working with fentanyl powder
  • Two one-kilogram pill presses and another large pill press in the landing outside the apartment
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Counterfeit#Fentanyl#Pill#Miguel Angel#Oxycodone#Public Safety#Wwlp#The Department Of Justice#Shotspotter
NJ.com

N.J. man who made fake $100 bills with bleached $1 bills sentenced to prison

A New Jersey man who made counterfeit money by printing images of $100 bills onto bleached $1 bills will spend the next five years in federal prison. Hollis Forteau, 38, was the ringleader of a group that traveled to Virginia in December 2019 and January 2020 to get real money using counterfeit currency, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said Monday in announcing his sentencing.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
The Independent

Mother writes brutally honest obituary for son who died of drug overdose

A grieving mother in Louisiana has written a brutally honest obituary for her son after he died of a drug overdose, in the hopes that his story will help others.Hunter Lee Clemons, 22, died on 10 February “after a long battle with addiction,” wrote his mother, Christy Couvillier. Though devastated, she did not gloss over the cause of her son’s passing.“His family would like to speak the truth about his death,” Ms Couvillier wrote. “Silence would mean Hunter’s death was in vain, but if one person’s life is saved by his story, we would tell it a million more times.”Mr...
OBITUARIES
Seacoast Current

Boyfriend Pleas Insanity in Death of Girlfriend on York, ME Beach

The boyfriend of Rhonda Pattelena has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in her death a year ago on Short Sands York Beach. Pattelena, a single mother of three from Bedford, Massachusetts, was found with trauma to her head and face by members of the York Beach Fire Department in March 2021, according to an affidavit obtained by the Bangor Daily News.
BEDFORD, MA
MyWabashValley.com

130 mph police chase ends with arrest, 2 lbs of pills seized

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Over 2 pounds of what police allege to be illegal oxycodone pills and marijuana were seized following a police chase through areas of Daviess and Pike county. In a Facebook post, the Washington Police Department reported the arrest of 37-year-old Toddrick Ogburn. According to police,...
WASHINGTON, IN
iheart.com

Georgia Man Sent To Federal Prison For Buying $57,000 Pokémon Card

The government didn't really mean for their COVID relief funds to pay for you rare Pokémon collection sir!. 31-year-old Vinath Oudomsine from Dublin, GA, applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) for $85,000. He claimed his small business had 10 employees and he needed the assistance to keep his business afloat. Well... his business, it seems, was buying rare Pokémon for excessive amounts of money!
DUBLIN, GA
WTNH

4 charged in 2005 Hartford cold case

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people are facing charges in connection with a 2005 fatal shooting of a woman in Hartford, the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice announced Thursday. Dante Davis, 21, was standing on Martin Street just after 11 p.m. on June 21, 2005, with her boyfriend and other people when the suspects […]
HARTFORD, CT
WBEC AM

Police Seize Drugs, Cash, Gun From West. Massachusetts Residence

The Western Massachusetts drug sweep rolls on. More tired but hardworking and dedicated cops and drug task forces doing their best to keep drugs off the streets and out of the hands of easily impressionable youth. Recently, after a narcotics investigation conducted through the multi-unit cooperation of the Greenfield Police,...
GREENFIELD, MA
Times Leader

Arrests follow raid on suspected drug house

PITTSTON — A St. Patrick’s Day raid on a suspected drug house resulted in two arrests and the seizure of more than 200 bags of suspected fentanyl. Kelly Reed, 43, and Rayhan Miha, 37, both of Pittston, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a John Street residence in Pittston on Thursday.
PITTSTON, PA
NBC News

New Jersey boy, 12, dies of fentanyl overdose after cleaning uncle's drug paraphernalia, prosecutors say

A New Jersey man has been arrested, accused of causing his 12-year-old nephew’s overdose death by forcing him to clean up drug paraphernalia that contained fentanyl. Troy Nokes, 35, was hit with a slew of charges Monday, including first-degree aggravated manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child, in connection with the death of his nephew, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and Gloucester Township Police announced in a news release.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Connecticut Post

Man charged with Bridgeport murder died in Department of Correction custody

Eugene Brown, charged by Bridgeport police with murder in the death of Stamford resident Anthony McKinstry in 2019, died in January, according to the chief medical examiner’s office. Following his death, officials said that the murder charge and a criminal possession of a firearm charge stemming from the 2019...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WWLP

WWLP

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy