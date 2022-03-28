100,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills seized in Lawrence
BOSTON ( WWLP ) – A man from Lawrence was arrested Friday on drug distribution charges involving counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl.
According to a news release from the Department of Justice in Boston, 32-year-old Miguel Angel Fajardo was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing fentanyl. He is being held in custody pending a detention hearing.
Officers allegedly seized the following from Fajardo’s apartment:
- Approximately 100,000 suspected fentanyl pills weighing an estimated seven kilograms
- An industrial pill press and “M” and “30” pill stamps consistent with markings on pharmaceutical-grade Oxycodone pills
- Approximately 1.5 kilograms of suspected fentanyl powder
- 50 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition concealed in a microwave
- Two individual finger presses
- Four kilograms of cutting agent
- Two air purifying respirators, which are commonly used when working with fentanyl powder
- Two one-kilogram pill presses and another large pill press in the landing outside the apartment
