100,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills seized in Lawrence

BOSTON ( WWLP ) – A man from Lawrence was arrested Friday on drug distribution charges involving counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl.

According to a news release from the Department of Justice in Boston, 32-year-old Miguel Angel Fajardo was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing fentanyl. He is being held in custody pending a detention hearing.

Officers allegedly seized the following from Fajardo’s apartment:

Approximately 100,000 suspected fentanyl pills weighing an estimated seven kilograms

An industrial pill press and “M” and “30” pill stamps consistent with markings on pharmaceutical-grade Oxycodone pills

Approximately 1.5 kilograms of suspected fentanyl powder

50 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition concealed in a microwave

Two individual finger presses

Four kilograms of cutting agent

Two air purifying respirators, which are commonly used when working with fentanyl powder

Two one-kilogram pill presses and another large pill press in the landing outside the apartment

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.