Job Fair with Cracker Barrel

 1 day ago

The Cracker Barrel is more than just a restaurant, it's a place to shop...

www.abc27.com

Wichita Eagle

Wendy’s New Menu Should Scare Burger King, McDonald’s

Back in 1983, Burger King's Croissan'wich seemed revolutionary. At the time, much like now, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report dominated the fast-food breakfast market with a very simple menu. It had the Egg McMuffin, pancakes, the Big Breakfast (pancakes, eggs, sausage patty, and a hash browns), and not much else.
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Say These Ice Cream Bars Are Better Than Häagen-Dazs

No matter how enticing a dinner entrée may sound, plenty of people are just dreaming about the dessert they'll indulge in immediately after the savory stuff. For some home cooks — even celebrity chefs — that sweet treat looks like Häagen-Dazs. Ina Garten, for example, has said the brand's vanilla ice cream is better than anything you could make from scratch. Kim Kardashian's favorite Häagen-Dazs flavor, dulce de leche, is also her "favorite thing in life."
Mashed

Walmart Employees Share What They Wish Customers Knew

Anyone who's ever worked in retail can tell you that customers can be both vital parts to your success and the bane of your existence. You may be helping a sweet old lady with her groceries or you may be trying to deal with an irate woman in baggy sweats trying to haggle for imaginary deals. In a place that serves nearly 240 million customers alone each week (via Statista), employees of Walmart from the deli counter to the electronics department are no strangers to dealing with customers both good and bad. With 1.6 million associates in the U.S. (via Walmart), Walmart employees have a pretty daunting task of doing their job and keeping their customers satisfied.
Popculture

Krispy Kreme's 'Secret Ingredient' Stuns Customers on Social Media

Krispy Kreme doughnuts are considered some of the best you can get outside of an independent bakery, thanks to a secret recipe. Since it's still a secret, the exact ingredients are unknown, but there's been widespread speculation that mashed potatoes are involved. It's a theory that's all over the web, but it gained more attention after migrating to TikTok.
SheKnows

The Underrated Frozen Foods From Aldi That Need to Be Added to Your Shopping List

When you don’t have time to whip up dinner, having helpful staples on hand in your freezer can be a real life saver. Whether it’s a quick protein like crispy fish fillets that you can serve with rice or a salad or a complete meal in a bag like chicken lo mein with veggies, frozen food can really come through in a pinch – especially on days when your fridge is running on empty. Even breakfast and lunch can benefit from quality freezer foods like berries for fresh smoothies or a cheesy burrito you can microwave and eat on the go.
Wide Open Eats

Fast Food Fish Sandwiches: Here's Which Ones Are Worth Eating

I love fast food. This is a taboo statement, but for me it's true. You can give me that crispy, salty, fat-drippy goodness any time, and I will be a happy camper. Don't get me wrong-- too much of it will lull you into a food coma like no other. I have been there many times, but somehow I have also managed to find a happy balance between drive-thru warrior and home cook extraordinaire. But what about fast food fish sandwiches?
Popculture

Taco Bell on Verge of Bringing Back Key Menu Item

Taco Bell may be ready to grant the dream of many customers after what some called a betrayal in the fall of 2020. It was then when Taco Bell removed the popular Mexican Pizza from the menu as part of an effort to trim items for a refined offering. Now there is talk of the popular item returning to the chain, though nothing is confirmed just yet. Amid forays into chicken wings and introduction of subscription tacos, Taco Bell needs to go back to familiar territory.
107 JAMZ

Here’s Why Should You Order Hot Water with Every Restaurant Meal

A very dear friend of mine who spend decades working in the service industry as a waiter used to tell me the one thing that almost all servers loathed. That thing was when someone would order hot tea service. Yeah, we drink iced-tea down here. So, the occasion to bring out the teapot, bags, and accompanying paraphernalia is usually a hassle for most of today's servers.
TheStreet

Burger King Has a New Menu Item (Thanks Chipotle?)

Chipotle (CMG) - Get Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Report changed fast food in the United States. The chain didn't solely create the fast-casual concept -- restaurants that are quick but use fresher, higher-quality ingredients -- but it was one of the leaders in establishing that space along with Panera Bread and a few others.
KCBD

Grocery stores see shortage of frozen pizzas, raw dough

(CNN) - You may have a hard time finding your favorite frozen pizza. General Mills is struggling to meet demand for its refrigerated pizzas like Totino’s, along with raw dough like its Pillsbury line. The company’s chief financial officer blames supply chain shortages pointing to disruptions in the supply...
Jacksonville Daily Record

German Schnitzel Haus restaurant closes

The German Schnitzel House announced on its website and on Instagram it closed March 22 after 16 years. The restaurant is in The Fresh Market-anchored Harbour Village shopping center at 13245 Atlantic Blvd. The Instagram message reads:. “With a heavy heart, after 16 years in business, the German Schnitzel Haus...
103GBF

Where To Buy Mac & Cheese And Pizza Flavored Ice Cream In Indiana And Kentucky

A few new and unique flavors of ice cream have gone on sale this week that you might want to try simply for curiosity's sake. Remember when Little Debbie created the Christmas Tree Cake ice cream? It was a massive hit. Such a hit, that it was nearly impossible to find on the shelf at the store. Then, earlier this year, Little Debbie released several ice cream flavors inspired by their snacks. Those were much easier to find, and might I add, that the Honey Bun ice cream was delicious. While these were ice cream food mash-ups that we didn't know we needed, they were welcomed with open arms. Now, there are a few new ice cream/food mashups that are coming out that are being met with a little more hesitation.
