SCOTUS Denies Review of States’ $500 Million Obamacare Tax Bill
States challenge CMS’ delegation to private actuarial board. The Supreme Court won’t look at a Fifth Circuit decision that cleared the way for...news.bloomberglaw.com
The only win was for the insurance companies and the democrat run government, the people lost when Obamacare took over healthcare.
Don't worry Trump and the GOP have UNBELIEVABLE FANTASTICLY BETTER AND LESS COSTLY VERSION OF HEALTHCARE. AND ONE DAY AFTER THEY REPEAL OBAMACARE THEY'LL SHOW US, ... HONEST. JUST WAITING ON REPEAL OF OBAMACARE. NOT
Obamacare was a joke we couldn't afford health insurance so they charged us at tax time a penalty for not having it,
