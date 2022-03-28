ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

SCOTUS Denies Review of States’ $500 Million Obamacare Tax Bill

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStates challenge CMS’ delegation to private actuarial board. The Supreme Court won’t look at a Fifth Circuit decision that cleared the way for...

Comments / 58

UnFamous Jerry
1d ago

The only win was for the insurance companies and the democrat run government, the people lost when Obamacare took over healthcare.

Reply(26)
33
RB
21h ago

Don't worry Trump and the GOP have UNBELIEVABLE FANTASTICLY BETTER AND LESS COSTLY VERSION OF HEALTHCARE. AND ONE DAY AFTER THEY REPEAL OBAMACARE THEY'LL SHOW US, ... HONEST. JUST WAITING ON REPEAL OF OBAMACARE. NOT

Reply(3)
16
Tammy Burt
21h ago

Obamacare was a joke we couldn't afford health insurance so they charged us at tax time a penalty for not having it,

Reply(4)
21

