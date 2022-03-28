SCOTUS Denies Review of States’ $500 Million Obamacare Tax Bill

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. Starting last summer, families who qualified for the enhanced child tax credit received up to $300 per eligible child. This was part of an effort by Congress and the White House to steady a US economy wobbling from the ongoing pandemic. The expansion of the child tax credit payments under the American Rescue Plan looped in roughly 90% of children and over the last six months of 2021 lifted millions of children out of poverty.

