LIMON, Colo. (CBS4)– Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed Monday from E-470 to the Kansas border for a “safety closure” due to snow and blowing snow. Westbound I-70 was also closed from Burlington to Limon. Those lanes are expected to stay closed for an extended period of time. The lanes in that area are snowpacked and slippery due to a snowstorm that’s making its way across Colorado. #I70 eastbound: Road closed due to safety concerns between E-470 and the Kansas Border. No est. reopen time. https://t.co/ZTeb5Z9Yeq — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) March 21, 2022 Monday was declared a First Alert Weather...

8 DAYS AGO