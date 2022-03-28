ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Studio Session : Erich Cawalla

abc27.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHe’s performed on our show with a big band, as a duo around...

www.abc27.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Complex Sessions 066: JLSXND7RS

For the best part of a decade, DJ and producer JLSXND7RS has been putting his blood, sweat and tears into nurturing a grime scene in the Netherlands. He’s not the only one—DJ Gomes’ Oi! club night has been building since the mid-2000s—but he’s the only one to have produced some of grime’s core instrumentals. It all started with DJ Slimzee, who was an early supporter of Justin (JLSXND7RS’ government name) and his productions, and it didn’t take long for the rest of the grime world to catch on.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pitchfork

Mira Calix, Experimental Musician and Sound Artist, Has Died

Mira Calix, the United Kingdom–based sound artist and experimental musician signed to Warp, has died, the label announced. “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful, caring human who touched the lives of everyone who had the honour of working with her,” the label posted in a note on social media. “She pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music and art in a truly unique way.”
MUSIC
UPI News

Phil Collins plays final show with Genesis in London

March 27 (UPI) -- Phil Collins and his rock band Genesis played what they said was their final concert together in London this weekend. Deadline.com reported he 71-year-old vocalist and former drummer, keyboardist Tony Banks and guitarist Mike Rutherford wrapped up what was titled The Last Domino? Tour at the O2 Arena on Saturday night.
MUSIC
operawire.com

Metropolitan Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Ariadne auf Naxos’

The Metropolitan Opera has announced a cast change for its final performance of Strauss’ “Ariadne auf Naxos.”. The company noted that the role of the Composer will be sung by Olivia Vote replacing Isabel Leonard. Vote joined the roster of the Metropolitan Opera in the 2018-19 season for...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Observer

Baritone Lucia Lucas Becomes First Openly Trans Singer to Perform at the Met Opera

Last month, in the role of the escaped prisoner, Angelotti, in Puccini’s Tosca, Lucia Lucas, became the first openly trans singer to perform at the Met. Lucas was the first trans opera singer to come out, in 2014, and she has continued to perform traditional baritone roles in the years since. Lucas has the kind of rich, formidable, rumbling voice that the ears register as a force of nature: a hailstorm or an earthquake. Lucas is a Heldenbaritone, or a heroic baritone: a forceful, dramatic voice part with a high register, and a wide emotional range, generally associated with Wagner and with dark, masculine roles.
MUSIC
Cool 98.7

10 Songs Genesis Haven’t Played on Their Latest Reunion Tour

For any venerated band with 15 albums, building a set list is like assembling a jigsaw puzzle. It’s even trickier when the band has employed multiple singers and recorded everything from prog epics to synth-pop hits. It’s almost impossible when the band is reuniting for its first tour in 14 years, with the finish line likely in sight — how do you summarize a five-decade career in a two-hour concert?
ROCK MUSIC
NME

Minnie Mouse curates lo-fi hip-hop album of reimagined Disney classics

Disney have released an album of some of its biggest hits, which have been reimagined as lo-fi hip-hop instrumentals. ‘Lofi Minnie: Focus’ has been curated by Minnie Mouse, with artists like Purrple Cat, Dutch producer Eevee and harpist Hippo Dreams contributing their versions to the album. Fan favourites such...
MUSIC
KUTV

Opera singer shares what to expect from newest Utah Opera performance

KUTV — Don't miss the Utah Opera's latest show!. Opera singer Dimitri Pittas joined Fresh Living to share more about the upcoming performance. Utah Opera's production of Puccini’s Tosca—one of the most dramatic works in the operatic repertoire, tells the tempestuous tale of a love triangle between a famous singer, a painter, and a corrupt police chief.
THEATER & DANCE
The Guardian

Ibibio Sound Machine: Electricity review – vibrant Afro funk hits the heights

Fro-funk band Ibibio Sound Machine have been around since 2013. The London group are best known for blending disco, post-punk, west African funk and electronic music into euphoric, high-energy soundscapes that feel borderless. Their latest album, Electricity, is produced by synthpop stalwarts Hot Chip and offers their most kaleidoscopic project to date. It’s got the same vibrancy, heart-thumping beats and empowered Ibibio and English vocals, but the songs reach new heights both lyrically and instrumentally.
MUSIC
Macomb Daily

Groundbreaking 2Cellos duo says farewell with final tour

When Stjepan Hauser and Luka Sulic began studying cello as youths in Croatia, they had no idea they’d be recording rock ‘n’ roll classics, playing to sold-out arenas, collaborating with the likes of Elton John and other pop icons and appearing on TV shows such as “Glee” and “The Bachelor.”
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

Hardcore Superstar thrust more crotch as Abrakadabra veers toward pastiche

With a band name that’s probably better suited to an adult streaming service, there’s no prize for second-guessing the kind of sleazy, crotch-thrusting rock that Hardcore Superstar have made their remit. At it for 25 years, the Gothenburg quartet obviously owe huge debts to Motley Crue and a...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy