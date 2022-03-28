ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Buffs in the NBA: Alec Burks has huge night for the Knicks

By Matt Wadleigh
 1 day ago

The NBA season is approaching the final stretch. With that, a number of former Colorado Buffaloes players have performed well this season.

Not long ago, Spencer Dinwiddie hit a game-winner for the Dallas Mavericks and has fit in well with his new team. On Sunday, former Buff Alec Burks was the star of the night for the New York Knicks as they got the victory over the Detroit Pistons.

The Knicks guard hit a go-ahead three-pointer down the stretch and then turned around and sealed the deal with a steal of Cade Cunningham, the top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Burks finished the game with 18 points and five boards but had just one steal, although it came at the perfect time as the Knicks escaped Little Caesars arena with the win.

Burks is averaging just over 11 points per game with 4.7 boards and 2.8 assists and has become an important part of the Knicks rotation. However, New York is the 11-seed in the Eastern Conference and still quite a ways back from the Atlanta Hawks for the final spot in the play-in.

After a stellar season in 2020-2021, the Knicks have fallen far and fast, although Burks has seen his minutes increase.

Nonetheless, Burks can be satisfied with the impressive play down the stretch on Sunday and will look to make more highlights over the next few weeks.

