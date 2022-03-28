ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine war: The history of conflict shows how elective wars ultimately fail

By Edmund Adam, Postdoctoral fellow, Department of Communication Studies & Media Arts, McMaster University
TheConversationCanada
TheConversationCanada
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=297Zj9_0es2p7wX00
A Ukrainian police officer is overwhelmed by emotion after comforting people evacuated from Irpin on the outskirts of Kyiv on March 26, 2022. History shows that wars launched for nebulous reasons generally backfire on those who launch them. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Throughout history, elective wars like the one in Ukraine — armed military conflicts that countries wage without compelling and urgent reasons for action — have mostly failed to achieve their aims. Instead, they worsen the problems they set out to solve and often become the undoing of those who started the conflict.

Of the oldest written records of how this dynamic played out is contained in the work of Thucydides , the Athenian historian and general who chronicled the Peloponnesian War (431-404 BCE) between ancient Greece’s most powerful city-states: Athens and Sparta.

In his History of the Peloponnesian War , Thucydides records that in 416 BCE, the Athenians decide on a whim to invade the island of Melos , which, although an ally of Sparta, didn’t join Sparta in the war against Athens.

The Melians’ pleas for justice fell on the deaf ears of the Athenians who demanded that the Melians surrender, pay tribute to and join Athen’s confederacy or face destruction. The campaign ended tragically with the entire civilian population of Melos facing all kinds of atrocities for refusing to surrender to the Athenians, who saw their unbridled power as sufficient basis to inflict grave injustice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cmGd5_0es2p7wX00
A painting shows Pericles’ funeral oration at the end of first year of the Peloponnesian War on a 1955 Greece 50 drachma banknote. (Shutterstock)

Intoxicated by power, the Athenians’ reply, according to Thucydides’ account, was essentially: “The strong do what they can and the weak suffer what they must.” This principle, Thucydides shows, was the driving force behind Athens’s aggressive approach toward its neighbours.

Over time, it fuelled deep-seated anger and resentment among Melians and citizens of other city-states who sought revenge by ultimately joining forces with Sparta to defeat Athens in 404 BCE .

Downfalls triggered

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine illustrates, the dynamics of great power politics haven’t changed much in more recent history. The lure of using brute force to achieve quick economic and geopolitical gains has created a rolling tide of military mobilization that has carried countries into battle.

History often repeats itself in that those battles trigger the downfall of the stronger party who unnecessarily drew the first blood.

In the 1930s, fascist regimes used offensive wars as consolation when grandiose promises proved hollow. As the Great Depression dragged on, Italy’s Benito Mussolini sought to divert public attention from his economic failures through a series of costly military adventures in Greece , the former Yugoslavia and Ethiopia .

These episodes created economic havoc for Italians rather than glory before Italy’s entry to the Second World War. The war accelerated Mussolini’s downward spiral even among his own fascist clique, which ousted him in 1943 .

In the same time period, Adolf Hitler thought Germany needed lebenstraum — living space — to ease its economic strains. He then proceeded with unprovoked invasions of Czechoslovakia and Poland to expand Germany’s territory, sparking the Second World War in 1939.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G328g_0es2p7wX00
High-ranking officials of the Nazi and Fascist Parties. Left to right: Herman Goering, Benito Mussolini, Rudolph Hess and Adolf Hitler. (National Archives of Canada)

To achieve his ideal of a racial utopia, Hitler’s war not only unleashed a genocide of six million Jews and persecution on a scale few could have imagined, it also undermined the entire German economy and the country’s military capabilities.

Hitler’s delusional leadership ultimately resulted in a series of defeats and defections , culminating in assassination attempts on Hitler himself and finally the collapse of Nazi Germany and the führer’s suicide on April 30, 1945.

Read more: Could Vladimir Putin be ousted over his Ukraine invasion?

The Middle East also saw a number of elective wars that marked the beginning of the end of the regimes that waged them. Muammar Gadhafi’s war against Chad (1978-87) is one example.

Saddam Hussein’s 1991 invasion of Kuwait is another.

Both regimes envisioned wars of national glory only to plunge their countries into quagmires that took huge human and economic tolls and severely diminished public confidence in their leadership.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KgCt7_0es2p7wX00
In this March 1991 photo, Kuwait’s oil wells burn after defeated Iraqi troops were expelled from Kuwait. (AP Photo)

Why elective wars fail

War is often a failure in itself. However, elective wars constitute a special kind of failure.

First and foremost, they lose public support quickly. They often begin with sabre-rattling and narratives that exalt an alleged heroic past and envision a war of national glory , similar to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rhetoric prior to the invasion of Ukraine.

Putin attends a meeting with young award-winning culture professionals via video conference in Moscow on March 25, 2022. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

But as the war drags on and the futility of war becomes more obvious, people begin to question the strategic importance and moral foundations of war. It’s difficult for regimes to galvanize public opinion or maintain people’s willingness to accept the sacrifices associated with war — especially when it’s a drain on resources, causes economic hardship and lowers living standards .

When that happens, regimes face two hard choices . One is to admit their mistake and reverse action. That rarely happens. The second is to suppress dissenting opinions , project an image of popular support for the war and stay the course despite mistakes that later lead to further errors and conflict within the power elite.

Elective wars often fail because they attempt to eliminate old animosities but instead create new ones. They also shred the ethnic bonds within conquered territories .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LORyv_0es2p7wX00
Demonstrators dance around a burning an effigy of the Russian President Vladimir Putin during an anti-war protest in Tbilisi, Georgia — a former Soviet republic — on March 27, 2022. (AP Photo)

This results in time bombs that can go off at any moment, since few modern economies can function well within a hostile environment.

“The empires of the future are empires of the mind,” Winston Churchill presciently said in a 1943 speech at the height of the Second World War.

Churchill seemingly realized that wars aimed at territorial expansion won’t ensure national security or economic prosperity, and the future belongs to those who invest in education, knowledge production and innovation rather than wage meaningless wars that create nothing but misery.

Edmund Adam does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation Canada, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
TheConversationCanada
TheConversationCanada

5K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
Fox News

One of world's deadliest snipers leaves home in Canada to fight in Ukraine: 'I have to help'

A former Canadian soldier known as one of the world’s deadliest snipers arrived to Ukraine to help the nation defend itself from Russia. "I want to help them. It's as simple as that," the Canadian man, only identified as Wali to protect his family’s safety, told CBC. "I have to help because there are people here being bombarded just because they want to be European and not Russian."
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Benito Mussolini
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Thucydides
Person
Adolf Hitler
TheConversationCanada

How Catherine the Great may have inspired Putin's Ukraine invasion

In his speech legitimizing Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, Vladimir Putin invoked 18th-century history. It was, after all, Catherine II (also known as Catherine the Great) who had first acquired the peninsula for Russia at the same time she seized what is now Belarusian territory in the first partition of the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth. In the second partition 21 years later, Catherine acquired extensive lands lying today in both Belarus and Ukraine. She amassed even more two years later, in Poland-Lithuania’s final partition. The parallels between Catherine’s and Putin’s designs on these territories are remarkable, and even though Ukraine’s future currently...
POLITICS
The Independent

Mother and daughter turned away from UK border after fleeing Ukraine

A mother and a daughter who fled the war in Ukraine have said they were turned away from the UK border as they tried to reach friends in Wales.Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk, 40, from Kyiv, escaped the conflict and drove over 1,500 miles to a ferry port in Calais only to be told they could not make the crossing without a visa.The two women have been offered sanctuary with Ms Semenova’s godparents Graham and Alla Blackledge, who live in Glasbury-on-Wye, near Brecon.But when they told officials they were refugees and were seeking asylum in Britain, the border guard...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#War#Ukrainian#Athenians#Melians
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
The Conversation U.S.

Ukrainian refugees are welcomed with open arms – not so with people fleeing other war-torn countries

Across Europe, countries are preparing for the 4 million to 7 million Ukrainian refugees who will likely flee the Russian invasion of their country. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke for many European leaders when she proclaimed, “Everyone who has to flee Putin’s bombs will be welcomed with open arms.” Some European commentators on Western media have described Ukrainian refugees as being “civilized,” “middle class” and “prosperous,” and different from those from “third world nations.” A few European politicians have also stressed that Ukrainian refugees are qualitatively superior by virtue of their race and religion to those from countries in...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
BBC

Ukraine: Doctor's struggle to get escaping family to Wales

A doctor has said he has to "fight the system" to try and bring his brother and niece to Wales after fleeing their home in Ukraine. Dr Ghadir Mohaffel's brother Ayham and niece Dana, nine, are now refugees in Hungary. Mr Mohaffel is from Syria and moved to Kyiv in...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Putin and his high command 'are already hunkering in secret bunkers' - after Kremlin spokesman said Russia would use nukes in face of 'existential threat'

New evidence has emerged Vladimir Putin and his highest ranking commanders are running the war in Ukraine from top secret nuclear bunkers. Movements of planes used by top Kremlin officials show Putin may be in a hideaway near Surgut, in western Siberia, it has been claimed. His defence minister Sergei...
POLITICS
TheConversationCanada

TheConversationCanada

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, analysis and commentary from Canadian academic experts

 https://theconversation.com/ca

Comments / 0

Community Policy