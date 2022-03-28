Flood Warning issued for Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 20:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Tuscaloosa The National Weather Service in Birmingham has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Tuscaloosa County in west central Alabama * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 834 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated slow moving showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Radar and observations indicate that 2 to locally 3 inches of rain has already fallen with an additional 1 to 2 inches possible through late evening. Flooding has already been reported in the city of Tuscaloosa and near the University of Alabama Campus. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tuscaloosa, Northport, Holt, Coker, Binion Creek Landing, Samantha, Lake Lurleen State Park, Tuscaloosa Regional Airport, Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, Bryant Denny Stadium, University Mall, Tierce Pattton Bridge, Highway 69 Bridge, Lake Tuscaloosa, Sexton Bend, Flatwoods, Echola, Buhl, Moores Bridge and Lake Nicol. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
