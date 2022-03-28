ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibson County, IN

Flood Warning issued for Gibson, Knox, Posey by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-29 12:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-02 09:12:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Gibson; Knox;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Florence, Forest, Langlade, Northern Marinette County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 03:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Florence; Forest; Langlade; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Oneida; Vilas WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate to heavy mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations up to two inches and ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Ice accumulations could produce some damage to trees and power lines. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, De Kalb, Delaware, Fayette, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; De Kalb; Delaware; Fayette; Franklin; Henry; Huntington; Jay; Lagrange; Noble; Randolph; Rush; Steuben; Union; Wayne; Wells; Whitley SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 66 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ALLEN BLACKFORD DELAWARE DE KALB FAYETTE FRANKLIN HENRY HUNTINGTON JAY LAGRANGE NOBLE RANDOLPH RUSH STEUBEN UNION WAYNE WELLS WHITLEY
ADAMS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Laramie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:41:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Laramie A SNOW SQUALL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LARAMIE COUNTY At 641 PM MDT, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from 7 miles south of Hillsdale to South Greeley, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Extremely poor visibility heavy snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar and webcams. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 1 and 24. Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 354 and 382. Locations impacted include Cheyenne, South Greeley, Ranchettes, Warren AFB, Frontier Park, North Cheyenne, Warren Af Base, Carpenter, Fox Farm-College and South Greeley High. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
