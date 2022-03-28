Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 11:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Daviess; Gibson; Knox; Pike The Flood Warning is extended for the following river and locations in Indiana White River at Edwardsport and Elliston. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers and locations in Indiana White River at Petersburg and Newberry. East Fork White River at Seymour. .Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch, and additional rainfall of one to two inches from earlier today through tonight, will lead to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash River, on the White River from Spencer downstream, and on the East Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash and White is expected to last into the first week of April, and on the East Fork White until March 27. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING TO THURSDAY, MARCH 31 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Edwardsport. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning to Thursday, March 31. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Water is at critical levels for makeshift levees. Most of bottomlands flood. Old Vincennes road and State Road 358 between Plainville and Edwardsport are impassable by several feet. High water surrounds river cabins. This type of flood occurs on average about once a year. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM EDT Tuesday /6:00 PM CDT Tuesday/ the stage was 13.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 19.6 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday, March 31. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

DAVIESS COUNTY, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO