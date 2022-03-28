ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Apple Didn't Beat Netflix at the Oscars This Time

By Rick Munarriz
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

History will remember Sunday night's Oscars ceremony for more than just who took home the hardware, but investors were quick to size up which movie studio or streaming service was tied to its biggest winners. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) had not just one -- but two -- entries among the 10 flicks vying for the ultimate Best Picture trophy at the 94th Academy Awards presentation, but The Power of The Dog and Don't Look Up fell short.

The final-category's winner was CODA , a coming-of-age film about the only hearing member of a deaf family. It was available exclusively on Apple 's (NASDAQ: AAPL) premium streaming services -- Apple TV+ -- since last summer. The easy narrative is that Apple beat Netflix with its lone entry in the category, but it's not a fair assessment. Both platforms were winners last night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fgyZG_0es2ooE600

Image source: Getty Images.

And the Oscar goes to ...

Before we read too much into the movie industry's ultimate annual fete, let's start by pointing out that Netflix -- and Apple, for that matter -- rely a lot more on TV shows than movies to keep its viewers engaged. A movie is a one-time viewing event. A hit show is binge-watched over a longer period of time, with subsequent seasons to follow.

Do you really think Apple TV+ will land more subscribers to its service with CODA than it has with Ted Lasso ? Can you name a single Netflix original movie that has had a bigger impact on the success of its platform than some of its hit shows including Stranger Things , Bridgerton , Squid Game , and Money Heist ?

It's the television world's Emmy accolades that seem to carry more weight than Oscars, but even then, there's a big difference between what critics like and what audiences crave.

If you didn't see many or even any of the films nominated for the Best Picture category, you're not alone. None of the films among the dozen highest-grossing domestic theatrical releases of 2021 made the cut. Outside of Dune , none of the other entries cracked $40 million in domestic box-office receipts.

The artsy nature of many of the nominated films and easy streaming availability in most cases means that the only real loser here was the multiplex operator. However, you don't see too many exhibitors complaining about a lack of blockbusters among the Oscar-nominated films. They had a bumper crop of superhero and action films that attracted large audiences, even if the members of the Motion Pictures Academy steered clear of them outside of the special-effects and sound-editing categories.

Netflix will be just fine. The Power of the Dog got the nod for the prestigious Directing category. However, even if Netflix films were to walk away empty-handed -- or not even nominated at all -- it's not going to move the needle at the company. There were 221.8 million paying subscribers for the world's leading premium-video service at the end of December, and its guidance calls for it to top 224 million accounts by the time its first quarter comes to a close later this week.

No one is close to dethroning Netflix as the leading streaming-services stock . It has increased pricing for its standard plan six times over the past eight years -- a  94% increase in that time -- and subscribers aren't flinching. It doesn't need to have a pulse on what 10,000 movie critics appreciate, as long as it has years of data showing what its mainstream audience wants to binge on any given night.

Apple TV+ deserves a tip of the hat for coming out ahead, but you won't find a loser among the leading streaming services when success and popularity are always more valuable than which indie fare comes out on top in any particular year.

10 stocks we like better than Netflix
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Netflix wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Rick Munarriz owns Apple and Netflix. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Apple and Netflix. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Where to watch Best Picture nominees

Every year, the best movies from the previous calendar year are celebrated and honored at the Academy Awards ceremony. Often referred to as the Oscars, this awards ceremony is the biggest one in the industry, and movie buffs from around the world will tune in to see which movies, actors, actresses, directors, and more will be named the best of the best.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Motion Pictures#Netflix Subscribers#Nflx#Coda#Aapl#Getty Images
The Hollywood Reporter

How to Watch Oscar-Winning Film ‘CODA’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change. After making history at the 2022 SAG Awards for being the first film with a mostly deaf cast to win best cast, CODA took home Oscars for best picture, best supporting actor for Troy Kotsur and best adapted screenplay at the 94th Academy Awards.More from The Hollywood ReporterCritic's Notebook: The 94th Academy Awards Were Already Bad, But Then They Got WorseOscars: 'CODA' and Apple...
MOVIES
Axios

The changed Oscars

For the first time in two years, the Academy Awards are rolling out the red carpet at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre for what the film academy hopes will be a back-to-normal Oscars, AP's Jake Coyle writes. Why it matters: The Academy Awards will try to recapture their exalted place in...
MOVIES
Popculture

Oscars 2022: Where to Stream All 10 Best Picture Nominees at This Year's Academy Awards

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony is just days away, and it will end with history being made. There could not be a more diverse collection of 10 nominees up for Best Picture this year, as the field includes a blockbuster science-fiction epic, a new production of a beloved musical, and several feel-good movies that can lift the spirit during dark times. It is one of the more fascinating races in years, as the once-clear frontrunner now has serious competition.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

Oscars 2022: Are You Watching the Broadcast? (POLL)

On Sunday, March 27, the stars will gather to honor this year in film at the 94th Academy Awards. But like recent years, the 2022 Oscars broadcast is surrounded in controversy, prompting some to debate whether they’d tune in for the broadcast on ABC. Ironically enough, much of the...
MOVIES
KTVZ

Here’s where you can stream Oscar-nominated movies

While some Oscar-nominated movies are still playing in theaters, odds are if you want to catch up on the nominees, you’ll be going to Streaming Land. Streaming services backed a number of movies that secured key nominations on Feb. 8, in advance of the 94th annual Oscars, which will be televised March 27 on ABC. This means many of them are available to watch now, including “The Power of the Dog,” which led among nominated films with 12 nods, and “Coda.”
MOVIES
GQMagazine

How Apple Won the Oscars, Netflix Lost, and Will Smith Overshadowed It All

It seemed, at first, like a bit. Chris Rock made a bad joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head by referencing G.I. Jane. Then her husband Will Smith, the favorite to win the Best Actor Oscar, took the stage and struck Rock. Watching at home, it was hard to tell what happened, but the long stretch of bleeped-out silence that followed made it clear that it wasn’t a bit. Rock had, in Will Smith’s view, crossed a line. Smith responded with violence. After Smith returned to his seat, Rock struggled to regain his composure before carrying on announcing the nominees and winners of the Best Documentary Feature award. This was, by any definition, the sort of moment for which the phrase “What the fuck?” was invented.
MOVIES
SlashGear

10 Rare Apple Products You Probably Didn't Know Existed

Over the course of its unique history, Apple has become known for many iconic, innovative, and even a few truly groundbreaking products; quite a few of which becoming a staple in our modern lives. Love it or hate it, but the iPhone line, for instance, certainly helped to bring about Apple's meteoric rise in popularity since its first unveiling in 2007 and has completely changed our modern world.
ELECTRONICS
SFGate

Oscar Isaac: Marvel Doubted ‘Moon Knight’ Accent and ‘Didn’t Know What the Hell I Was Doing’

Oscar Isaac sports a British accent in Marvel’s upcoming series “Moon Knight,” but it turns out not everyone at Marvel Studios was wholly on board with it during production. Isaac stars in “Moon Knight” as Marc Spector, a former CIA operative turned mercenary who becomes the conduit of the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. Marc has dissociative identity disorder which manifests in four distinct personalities, one of which is a quiet and long-suffering British man named Grant.
MOVIES
idropnews.com

6 Apple Event Rumors That Didn’t Happen | Spring ’22

When it comes to Apple, rumors are a dime a dozen. There are a bunch of rumors about upcoming products that probably not even Apple knows it's working on. But to be fair, there are many times when rumors are actually correct. Apple's March Keynote was proof of that. There were a lot of products that we already knew were coming, thanks to leaks and rumors. With that said, rumors aren't always right. We were expecting a lot more surprises from Apple because of these leaks – that's not to say they won't happen, but the company didn't decide to show them off just yet. Continue reading to browse six rumors about Apple's Peek Performance event that just didn't happen.
TECHNOLOGY
Rolling Stone

Oscars 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch the 94th Academy Awards Online

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The Oscars are back and it all goes down tonight in Hollywood. The ceremony is returning to its home at Dolby Theater this year — proper red carpet and all — after last year’s relocation to the Los Angeles train station due to Covid. Airing tonight, the 94th Academy Awards will feature studio blockbusters and independent films alike up for gold statuettes. The most-nominated films this year include The Power of the Dog...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
172K+
Followers
85K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy