ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Why STAAR Surgical Stock Is Surging Today

By Keith Speights
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

What happened

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA) were surging 10.9% higher as of 11:17 a.m. ET after rising as much as 19.4% earlier in the day. The big gain came after the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the EVO/EVO+ Visian Implantable Collamer Lens for correcting myopia (nearsightedness) and myopia with astigmatism.

So what

STAAR Surgical needed some good news. The healthcare stock had fallen more than 60% from its peak, set in September 2021, as of earlier this month. The FDA approval for EVO provided a well-deserved boost.

EVO has already won regulatory approvals outside of the U.S. Over 1 million EVO lenses have been implanted in other countries. STAAR's ex-U.S. momentum has been picking up, with EVO sales increasing 51% year over year in 2021.

The company should have a tremendous opportunity in the U.S. market. It's estimated that there are around 100 million U.S. adults between the ages of 21 and 45 who are potential candidates for EVO.

STAAR was already banking on FDA approval of EVO. Its full-year 2022 revenue guidance was for $295 million, a 28% year-over-year increase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=333Jgb_0es2omSe00

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

STAAR Surgical plans to immediately launch EVO in the U.S. The company will support this launch with a national marketing campaign. However, there's more involved than just getting the word out about EVO. STAAR also must train surgeons on how to implant the lenses.

It expects to quickly begin training and certifying surgeons for EVO implantations in select U.S. cities.

10 stocks we like better than STAAR Surgical
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and STAAR Surgical wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends STAAR Surgical. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Marketing Campaign#Staa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Under $30 With Major Upside, Says Wall Street

GoPro has diversified its business and now boasts almost 1.6 million paying subscribers. Lemonade is experiencing growing pains, but it's snatching customers away from its competitors. Redfin has helped home sellers save over $1 billion in listing fees since it entered the real estate market. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy Now While the Market Is Still Down

Apple free cash flow has totaled more than $100 billion across the past four quarters alone. Netflix's price-to-earnings multiple has plummeted this year. The streaming-TV service-provider's slow growth is a concern, but it's also creating an attractive buying opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
172K+
Followers
85K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy