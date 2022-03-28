ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngtown, AZ

Woman hit by driver at QT store near 113th and Grand avenues

By abc15.com staff
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y3tlF_0es2oivk00

A woman has been arrested after she allegedly hit another woman with her vehicle at a Valley QuickTrip.

“It was pretty scary,” Matt Baird said. “I’ve heard some pretty blood curdling screams before and that right there, was one of them. But you could tell she was extremely hurt.”

Baird says he was there when a woman he recognized, was hit by a car outside of a QT gas station off Grand Avenue in Youngtown.

“It hit her right above the kneecap,” Baird said. “Her legs were obviously broken. She’s up here every morning. I mean, you ever pass by that girl. She is so nice. She’s so sweet, she says hey to everybody.”

Just after 7 a.m. Monday, Maricopa County deputies arrived to the gas station on a possible assault near 113th and Grand avenues.

“There was just a bunch of first responders. There was an ambulance, a fire truck, there had to be four or five cops here,” Leighann Martinez said.

MCSO says a woman, identified as 52-year-old Brenda Bennett, got into an argument with a manager at the QT gas station. Officials say Bennett walked out, got into her car and drove towards the store. MCSO says she hit another woman with her car.

“She was close to the car door, and police was just trying to talk her away from the car,” Martinez said.

Officials say the woman who was hit was not an employee. She was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, MCSO officials announced that Bennett was arrested and is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault.

Comments / 3

Sarah Noel
1d ago

as a manager there should have been a way he knew how to calm the situation but, I'm sad in general for the whole thing I've been to this store so many times there's so many homeless people right here as a combat veterans wife, none of this is okay for me. I see people shaking their heads at the people drugged up sleeping on the curb. but not a single person will lift their hand and love them while they shake their heads at them where is Christ in any of this place? that's what I want to know and why did so many people die for you all to stay here alive? first and foremost Jesus

Reply
4
Constance Kellogg
1d ago

people need to control their emotions. this is utterly unacceptable behavior.

Reply
7
 

