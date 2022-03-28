Woman hit by driver at QT store near 113th and Grand avenues

A woman has been arrested after she allegedly hit another woman with her vehicle at a Valley QuickTrip.

“It was pretty scary,” Matt Baird said. “I’ve heard some pretty blood curdling screams before and that right there, was one of them. But you could tell she was extremely hurt.”

Baird says he was there when a woman he recognized, was hit by a car outside of a QT gas station off Grand Avenue in Youngtown.

“It hit her right above the kneecap,” Baird said. “Her legs were obviously broken. She’s up here every morning. I mean, you ever pass by that girl. She is so nice. She’s so sweet, she says hey to everybody.”

Just after 7 a.m. Monday, Maricopa County deputies arrived to the gas station on a possible assault near 113th and Grand avenues.

“There was just a bunch of first responders. There was an ambulance, a fire truck, there had to be four or five cops here,” Leighann Martinez said.

MCSO says a woman, identified as 52-year-old Brenda Bennett, got into an argument with a manager at the QT gas station. Officials say Bennett walked out, got into her car and drove towards the store. MCSO says she hit another woman with her car.

“She was close to the car door, and police was just trying to talk her away from the car,” Martinez said.

Officials say the woman who was hit was not an employee. She was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, MCSO officials announced that Bennett was arrested and is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault.