Country superstar Maren Morris, one of the champions of her genre, is getting ready to release her new LP Humble Quest, the follow-up to 2019’s towering Girl. Morris recorded the album with pop producer Greg Kurstin, which means it’ll have a different sonic character from most mainstream country, even if the songs themselves come from the Nashville system. Thus far, Morris has shared the early singles “Circles Around This Town” and “Background Music,” both of which are great. Today, she’s got a new one called “Nervous.”

