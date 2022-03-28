ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bend, OR

Coos Bay Escape Room draws hundreds for unique and exciting puzzles

By Gold Meadows, KCBY.com Staff
kpic
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH BEND, Ore. - In North Bend, one business draws in residents and organizations alike who are in search of a thrilling mental challenge. Props are laid out and maybe a bit of blood splatter - artificial, of course...

kpic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Family's horror as they are given just 10 minutes to escape their Blue Mountains home before a landslide SWALLOWED the driveway and front yard: 'It felt like an out-of-body experience'

A family has opened up about the terrifying moment they were given just 10 minutes to pack their belongings and flee to safety as a massive landslide threatened to swallow their home. The Buksh family's home is in the foothills of the Blue Mountains, which has been hammered by torrential...
ACCIDENTS
yankodesign.com

This tiny home is built from three shipping containers for a scaled-down lifestyle

This tiny home in Wattle Bank, Australia is formed by three 20′ shipping containers and inspired by the recent trend to downsize our lifestyles. While downsizing our lifestyle requires letting go of many luxury comforts, it also makes room for simpler life pleasures. Sure, getting rid of the pool might hurt a little, but more green space allows for more plant cultivation and harvesting. For one Australian couple, Amy Plank and Richard Vaughan, downsizing meant disbanding from domestic duties for the freedom to surf, garden, and enjoy nature whenever and however they like. Hoping to make their dream of a downsized, sustainable lifestyle a new reality, Plank and Vaughan found the freedom they hoped for in shipping container architecture. Merging three shipping containers together to form a 530-square-foot tiny home, Plank’s and Vaughan’s Wattle Bank home fits the bill.
WORLD
Real Simple

This Hidden Section of Amazon Has Earthy Southwestern Home Decor With a Modern Twist

When you think of Southwestern home decor, natural wood furniture, metal accents, earth-tone ceramics, and textured textiles come to mind. Derived from Indigenous, Spanish, and American Western influences, this home decor style has been a desert favorite for decades. Right now, you can find modern hybrid Southwestern home goods mixed with other styles, like mid-century modern, farmhouse, and bohemian. Whether you want to go all in or just sprinkle the style throughout your home, you can shop its signature features right from Amazon. In fact, the retailer has a secret storefront that helps you shop the Southwest modern style room by room.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coos Bay, OR
Lifestyle
City
Coos Bay, OR
City
North Bend, OR
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
North Bend, OR
Lifestyle
Elite Daily

35 Secrets Interior Designers Rely On To Make Homes Look Nicer & Feel Cozier

While upgrading your home, there are so many ways to make an impact without undergoing a full renovation. Minor enhancements like lighting, throw blankets, and pillows can make all the difference in the world when it comes to revamping your living space. To gain more insight, Bustle asked interior designers what Amazon products they use to make homes feel nicer and cozier. Their answers prove that it really doesn't take much to give your home a quick upgrade.
INTERIOR DESIGN
kpic

Port of Coos Bay hopes for jobs boost with launch of Terminal 1

COOS BAY, Ore. — This week the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce featured the Port of Coos Bay at its Wednesday Business Connection Luncheon. Margaret Barber, the Port's Director of External Affairs, laid out big plans for the Terminal 1 project. "One of the things that really excites me...
COOS BAY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Escape Room#The Room#Puzzles#Payless
BGR.com

Mysterious beams of light in the sky have been spotted around the world

Multiple people spotted a mysterious beam of light in the sky last week. The “red flare”, as many described it, was spotted by people in Houston and other places throughout the world. While the strange red flare might give off extraterrestrial vibes due to its mystery, the phenomenon was most likely nothing quite as extraordinary, some say.
ASTRONOMY
yankodesign.com

This tiny timber home was inspired by a slide viewer to give guests the best views of Tasmania’s coastline

Dolphin Sands Studio is a tiny timber home that uses sustainable minimalism to bring its residents as close to Australia’s Tasmanian shores as possible. Matt Williams Architects is a Tasmania-based architecture firm that specializes in sustainable architecture to bring clients as close to the sandy dunes of Australia’s southern island as possible. One of their latest undertakings finds a 36 square-meter tiny home only yards away from the ocean’s shoreline, positioned safely amongst the dune’s natural vegetation. Designed for a couple of artists, the Dolphin Sands Studio is a timber, triangular dwelling that was built to serve as the couple’s home until their larger residence is finished.
AUSTRALIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
yankodesign.com

Fish Leather from salmon skins is yet another sustainable innovation

They say the best leather are those from animals but you know, there are plenty of conversations about the topic. There is now a campaign to find more sustainable leather, and we have seen a few, like the leather made from grape skins and other fruit waste. Sustainable fashion may...
ENVIRONMENT
Apartment Therapy

4 Must-Know Tips for Flipping Thrifted Furniture, According to Seasoned DIYers

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Thrifting is all about seeing potential where others might see, well, trash. “Our furniture flipping really began at the onset of the pandemic,” says Lindsey Dobson, who shares the Instagram and TikTok account Florida Flipsters with her husband Tyler Dobson. “We were going on more walks and were shocked by how many pieces of furniture we saw being trashed within our neighborhood.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
97.5 WOKQ

Virtual Escape Rooms in Maine Are a Game Changer

You probably didn’t expect to find an escape room at a gym but that’s what you’ll find at Maine Warrior Gym in South Portland. They’re known for their fun and family-friendly approach to fitness and even offering Ninja Warrior and Parkour classes. If you’re just looking...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
yankodesign.com

Prefab Architecture designed to convert you into sustainable architecture advocates

Prefabricated architecture has been gaining a lot of popularity and momentum recently! It basically involves making buildings or building various components at a particular location, one that is better suited for construction, and then once completed, transporting it to the final site or location. Prefab architectural designs have a multitude of benefits – they keep costs down, ensure projects are more sustainable and efficient, and they also prioritize and pay attention to simplicity and modularity. And we have curated a collection of our favorite prefabricated designs for you – from an AI-enabled prefab tiny home to a prefab traditional farmhouse with a contemporary twist – these prefabricated designs are a part of an integral growing trend in modern architecture, and could be the future of it as well!
INTERIOR DESIGN
kpic

Roseburg Library to host virtual program on native fish protection

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Public Library is hosting a Facebook Live streaming event to discuss protection and conservation of native fish species in the Pacific Northwest at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7. Kirk Blaine, Southern Oregon regional coordinator for the Native Fish Society (NFS), will present information about native...
ROSEBURG, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy